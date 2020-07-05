5408 101st Place NE

Amenities

Move in ready 3 bed 2 bath rambler W/ 1 car garage - This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom rambler offers a 1 car garage and fully fenced backyard with patio! The home includes a living room with fireplace, kitchen with dining area, master bedroom with walk in closet & master bathroom, 2 spare bedrooms and a full size hall bathroom. This home is close to shopping, bus lines, schools, parks and so much more.



Renters insurance is required with a minimum of $100,000 in liability coverage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



NW Property Management Group does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. All adult occupants must complete a full credit and criminal background check. Non-refundable application fee is $55 per application.



For a full list of our tenant screening criteria please access the link below.



http://nwpmg.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Application-Requirements-V9.14.2018.pdf

Please contact NW Property Management Group for questions or to set up a viewing appointment at 425-224-5516



(RLNE5700143)