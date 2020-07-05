All apartments in Marysville
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:44 PM

5408 101st Place NE

5408 101st Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

5408 101st Place Northeast, Marysville, WA 98270
Kellogg Marsh

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Move in ready 3 bed 2 bath rambler W/ 1 car garage - This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom rambler offers a 1 car garage and fully fenced backyard with patio! The home includes a living room with fireplace, kitchen with dining area, master bedroom with walk in closet & master bathroom, 2 spare bedrooms and a full size hall bathroom. This home is close to shopping, bus lines, schools, parks and so much more.

Renters insurance is required with a minimum of $100,000 in liability coverage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

NW Property Management Group does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. All adult occupants must complete a full credit and criminal background check. Non-refundable application fee is $55 per application.

For a full list of our tenant screening criteria please access the link below.

http://nwpmg.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Application-Requirements-V9.14.2018.pdf
Please contact NW Property Management Group for questions or to set up a viewing appointment at 425-224-5516

(RLNE5700143)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5408 101st Place NE have any available units?
5408 101st Place NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marysville, WA.
How much is rent in Marysville, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Marysville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5408 101st Place NE have?
Some of 5408 101st Place NE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5408 101st Place NE currently offering any rent specials?
5408 101st Place NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5408 101st Place NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5408 101st Place NE is pet friendly.
Does 5408 101st Place NE offer parking?
Yes, 5408 101st Place NE offers parking.
Does 5408 101st Place NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5408 101st Place NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5408 101st Place NE have a pool?
No, 5408 101st Place NE does not have a pool.
Does 5408 101st Place NE have accessible units?
No, 5408 101st Place NE does not have accessible units.
Does 5408 101st Place NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5408 101st Place NE does not have units with dishwashers.

