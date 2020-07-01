5203 63rd Dr NE

Amenities

Application Pending!!! Available NOW!!! Corner lot rambler with fully fenced yard. - Rambler on a larger corner lot- 3 bedroom, 1.75 baths. Fully fenced backyard with large deck. Gas fireplace in Living Room. Gas forced air and AC. Two-car garage.



SQ FT:1,384

YEAR BUILT: 1993

COUNTY: Snohomish

COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Jennings Park

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Marysville

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Sunnyside

JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Allen Creek

HIGH SCHOOL: Marysville Pilchuck

(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)

PET POLICY: Cats ONLY! Additional deposit per pet required. Pet Screening Fee may apply.

LEASE TERMS: 12 Months

INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A

SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required

No Smoking On the Premises

Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00

Deposits due upon lease signing

Refundable Security Deposit: $1,600.0

Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100.00

Non-Refundable Fee: $300.00

TENANT SERVICES:

Professionally Managed

24 Hour Maintenance

Online Rent Payments Available

Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.



No Dogs Allowed



