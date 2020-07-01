All apartments in Marysville
Home
/
Marysville, WA
/
5203 63rd Dr NE
Last updated December 17 2019 at 11:07 AM

5203 63rd Dr NE

5203 63rd Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

5203 63rd Drive Northeast, Marysville, WA 98270
Jennings Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Application Pending!!! Available NOW!!! Corner lot rambler with fully fenced yard. - Rambler on a larger corner lot- 3 bedroom, 1.75 baths. Fully fenced backyard with large deck. Gas fireplace in Living Room. Gas forced air and AC. Two-car garage.

SQ FT:1,384
YEAR BUILT: 1993
COUNTY: Snohomish
COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Jennings Park
SCHOOL DISTRICT: Marysville
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Sunnyside
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Allen Creek
HIGH SCHOOL: Marysville Pilchuck
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)
PET POLICY: Cats ONLY! Additional deposit per pet required. Pet Screening Fee may apply.
LEASE TERMS: 12 Months
INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A
SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking On the Premises
Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00
Deposits due upon lease signing
Refundable Security Deposit: $1,600.0
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100.00
Non-Refundable Fee: $300.00
TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available
Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5354506)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5203 63rd Dr NE have any available units?
5203 63rd Dr NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marysville, WA.
How much is rent in Marysville, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Marysville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5203 63rd Dr NE have?
Some of 5203 63rd Dr NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5203 63rd Dr NE currently offering any rent specials?
5203 63rd Dr NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5203 63rd Dr NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5203 63rd Dr NE is pet friendly.
Does 5203 63rd Dr NE offer parking?
Yes, 5203 63rd Dr NE offers parking.
Does 5203 63rd Dr NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5203 63rd Dr NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5203 63rd Dr NE have a pool?
No, 5203 63rd Dr NE does not have a pool.
Does 5203 63rd Dr NE have accessible units?
No, 5203 63rd Dr NE does not have accessible units.
Does 5203 63rd Dr NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5203 63rd Dr NE has units with dishwashers.

