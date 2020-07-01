5203 63rd Dr NE

Amenities
Application Pending!!! Available NOW!!! Corner lot rambler with fully fenced yard. - Rambler on a larger corner lot- 3 bedroom, 1.75 baths. Fully fenced backyard with large deck. Gas fireplace in Living Room. Gas forced air and AC. Two-car garage.
SQ FT:1,384
YEAR BUILT: 1993
COUNTY: Snohomish
COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Jennings Park
SCHOOL DISTRICT: Marysville
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Sunnyside
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Allen Creek
HIGH SCHOOL: Marysville Pilchuck
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)
PET POLICY: Cats ONLY! Additional deposit per pet required. Pet Screening Fee may apply.
LEASE TERMS: 12 Months
INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A
SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking On the Premises
Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00
Deposits due upon lease signing
Refundable Security Deposit: $1,600.0
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100.00
Non-Refundable Fee: $300.00
TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available
