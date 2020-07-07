5100 64th Dr NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Split level, 3bd/2.5bth home in Marysville! - This 1,736 sqft home is move-in ready today! Located on Sunny side, home includes 2 car garage, fully fenced backyard, deck with views, downstairs butlers sink and 3 spacious bedrooms and gas fireplace! Close to Sunnyside Nursery, shopping, and bus lines.



Renters insurance is required with a minimum of $100,000 in liability coverage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



NW Property Management Group does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. All adult occupants must complete a full credit and criminal background check. Non-refundable application fee is $55 per application.



For a full list of our tenant screening criteria please access the link below.



http://nwpmg.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Application-Requirements-V9.14.2018.pdf

