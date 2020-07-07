All apartments in Marysville
Find more places like 5100 64th Dr NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Marysville, WA
/
5100 64th Dr NE
Last updated July 24 2019 at 9:55 AM

5100 64th Dr NE

5100 64th Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Marysville
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5100 64th Drive Northeast, Marysville, WA 98270
Sunnyside

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Split level, 3bd/2.5bth home in Marysville! - This 1,736 sqft home is move-in ready today! Located on Sunny side, home includes 2 car garage, fully fenced backyard, deck with views, downstairs butlers sink and 3 spacious bedrooms and gas fireplace! Close to Sunnyside Nursery, shopping, and bus lines.

Renters insurance is required with a minimum of $100,000 in liability coverage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

NW Property Management Group does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. All adult occupants must complete a full credit and criminal background check. Non-refundable application fee is $55 per application.

For a full list of our tenant screening criteria please access the link below.

http://nwpmg.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Application-Requirements-V9.14.2018.pdf
Please contact NW Property Management Group for questions or to set up a viewing appointment at 425-224-5516

(RLNE5024809)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5100 64th Dr NE have any available units?
5100 64th Dr NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marysville, WA.
How much is rent in Marysville, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Marysville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5100 64th Dr NE have?
Some of 5100 64th Dr NE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5100 64th Dr NE currently offering any rent specials?
5100 64th Dr NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5100 64th Dr NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5100 64th Dr NE is pet friendly.
Does 5100 64th Dr NE offer parking?
Yes, 5100 64th Dr NE offers parking.
Does 5100 64th Dr NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5100 64th Dr NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5100 64th Dr NE have a pool?
No, 5100 64th Dr NE does not have a pool.
Does 5100 64th Dr NE have accessible units?
No, 5100 64th Dr NE does not have accessible units.
Does 5100 64th Dr NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5100 64th Dr NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lodge
17500 25th Ave NE
Marysville, WA 98271
Carroll's Creek Landing
18111 25th Ave NE
Marysville, WA 98271

Similar Pages

Marysville 1 Bedroom ApartmentsMarysville 2 Bedroom Apartments
Marysville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMarysville Apartments with Pools
Marysville Pet Friendly ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WA
Auburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WADes Moines, WAMercer Island, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WATukwila, WA
Mill Creek, WASeaTac, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WALake Forest Park, WABainbridge Island, WAMaple Valley, WASnoqualmie, WAPoulsbo, WAArlington, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College