4917 65th Street NE

Amenities

pet friendly carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Duplex- Rambler 2bed, 1.75bth home in Marysville! - This 1,200 sqft. rambler in Marysville features lovely laminate floors throughout, kitchen with updated appliances, spacious bedrooms, and bathrooms with a lovely fully fenced backyard. Unit also includes 2 car carport and 3 storage closets. Close to bus lines, shopping and schools.



Renters insurance is required with a minimum of $100,000 in liability coverage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities including a $100 fee for water, sewer, garbage and landscaping. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



NW Property Management Group does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. All adult occupants must complete a full credit and criminal background check. Non-refundable application fee is $55 per application.



For a full list of our tenant screening criteria please access the link below.



http://nwpmg.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Application-Requirements-V9.14.2018.pdf

Please contact NW Property Management Group for questions or to set up a viewing appointment at 425-224-5516



(RLNE5588245)