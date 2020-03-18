All apartments in Marysville
4917 65th Street NE
4917 65th Street NE

4917 65th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

4917 65th Street Northeast, Marysville, WA 98270
Downtown Marysville

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Duplex- Rambler 2bed, 1.75bth home in Marysville! - This 1,200 sqft. rambler in Marysville features lovely laminate floors throughout, kitchen with updated appliances, spacious bedrooms, and bathrooms with a lovely fully fenced backyard. Unit also includes 2 car carport and 3 storage closets. Close to bus lines, shopping and schools.

Renters insurance is required with a minimum of $100,000 in liability coverage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities including a $100 fee for water, sewer, garbage and landscaping. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

NW Property Management Group does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. All adult occupants must complete a full credit and criminal background check. Non-refundable application fee is $55 per application.

For a full list of our tenant screening criteria please access the link below.

http://nwpmg.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Application-Requirements-V9.14.2018.pdf
Please contact NW Property Management Group for questions or to set up a viewing appointment at 425-224-5516

(RLNE5588245)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4917 65th Street NE have any available units?
4917 65th Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marysville, WA.
How much is rent in Marysville, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Marysville Rent Report.
Is 4917 65th Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
4917 65th Street NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4917 65th Street NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4917 65th Street NE is pet friendly.
Does 4917 65th Street NE offer parking?
Yes, 4917 65th Street NE offers parking.
Does 4917 65th Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4917 65th Street NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4917 65th Street NE have a pool?
No, 4917 65th Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 4917 65th Street NE have accessible units?
No, 4917 65th Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4917 65th Street NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4917 65th Street NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4917 65th Street NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4917 65th Street NE does not have units with air conditioning.
