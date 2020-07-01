4401 80th St NE #23

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 Bedroom Mobile Home in a 55+ Senior Community in Marysville - Cute 2 Bedroom Mobile Home in 55 or older senior community in Marysville. Home features washer and dryer in unit, spacious open floor plan with large kitchen, spacious master bedroom plus bonus room for office or small second bedroom. Home has outdoor deck area with a low maintenance yard. 6 month lease to start. Water, sewer and garbage included in the rent.

Call 425-257-2046 to schedule a showing today!

Small pets considered

First month rent and deposit moves you in!



