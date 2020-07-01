All apartments in Marysville
4401 80th St NE #23
Last updated December 7 2019 at 12:19 PM

4401 80th St NE #23

4401 80th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

4401 80th Street Northeast, Marysville, WA 98270
Pinewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bedroom Mobile Home in a 55+ Senior Community in Marysville - Cute 2 Bedroom Mobile Home in 55 or older senior community in Marysville. Home features washer and dryer in unit, spacious open floor plan with large kitchen, spacious master bedroom plus bonus room for office or small second bedroom. Home has outdoor deck area with a low maintenance yard. 6 month lease to start. Water, sewer and garbage included in the rent.
Call 425-257-2046 to schedule a showing today!
Small pets considered
First month rent and deposit moves you in!

(RLNE5351477)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4401 80th St NE #23 have any available units?
4401 80th St NE #23 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marysville, WA.
How much is rent in Marysville, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Marysville Rent Report.
Is 4401 80th St NE #23 currently offering any rent specials?
4401 80th St NE #23 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4401 80th St NE #23 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4401 80th St NE #23 is pet friendly.
Does 4401 80th St NE #23 offer parking?
No, 4401 80th St NE #23 does not offer parking.
Does 4401 80th St NE #23 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4401 80th St NE #23 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4401 80th St NE #23 have a pool?
No, 4401 80th St NE #23 does not have a pool.
Does 4401 80th St NE #23 have accessible units?
No, 4401 80th St NE #23 does not have accessible units.
Does 4401 80th St NE #23 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4401 80th St NE #23 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4401 80th St NE #23 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4401 80th St NE #23 does not have units with air conditioning.

