All apartments in Marysville
Find more places like 3904 69th Dr Ne.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Marysville, WA
/
3904 69th Dr Ne
Last updated May 14 2019 at 7:13 AM

3904 69th Dr Ne

3904 69th Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Marysville
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3904 69th Drive Northeast, Marysville, WA 98270
East Sunnyside

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 2482 sqft craftsman's style, 6 bed, 3 bath home. Features an open light and bright floor plan with formal living/Dining area, large kitchen, slab granite, eating bar, SS appliances, gas range. Family room w/gas fireplace. Laundry upstairs, huge Master Suite with vaulted ceilings, Master bath with soaking tub and large closet.Close to Boeing and Everett! Sound and city views! This home has a 2 car garage. No pets, 1st, last and $2,600 security deposit. Full screening background check. Occupied by the caretaker. Do not peak through the windows. Reply with the contact phone number

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3904 69th Dr Ne have any available units?
3904 69th Dr Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marysville, WA.
How much is rent in Marysville, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Marysville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3904 69th Dr Ne have?
Some of 3904 69th Dr Ne's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3904 69th Dr Ne currently offering any rent specials?
3904 69th Dr Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3904 69th Dr Ne pet-friendly?
No, 3904 69th Dr Ne is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marysville.
Does 3904 69th Dr Ne offer parking?
Yes, 3904 69th Dr Ne offers parking.
Does 3904 69th Dr Ne have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3904 69th Dr Ne offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3904 69th Dr Ne have a pool?
No, 3904 69th Dr Ne does not have a pool.
Does 3904 69th Dr Ne have accessible units?
No, 3904 69th Dr Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 3904 69th Dr Ne have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3904 69th Dr Ne has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carroll's Creek Landing
18111 25th Ave NE
Marysville, WA 98271
The Lodge
17500 25th Ave NE
Marysville, WA 98271

Similar Pages

Marysville 1 BedroomsMarysville 2 Bedrooms
Marysville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMarysville Apartments with Pools
Marysville Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WA
Auburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WADes Moines, WAMercer Island, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WATukwila, WA
Mill Creek, WASeaTac, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WALake Forest Park, WABainbridge Island, WAMaple Valley, WASnoqualmie, WAPoulsbo, WAArlington, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College