3904 69th Dr Ne

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace bathtub

Beautiful 2482 sqft craftsman's style, 6 bed, 3 bath home. Features an open light and bright floor plan with formal living/Dining area, large kitchen, slab granite, eating bar, SS appliances, gas range. Family room w/gas fireplace. Laundry upstairs, huge Master Suite with vaulted ceilings, Master bath with soaking tub and large closet.Close to Boeing and Everett! Sound and city views! This home has a 2 car garage. No pets, 1st, last and $2,600 security deposit. Full screening background check. Occupied by the caretaker. Do not peak through the windows. Reply with the contact phone number