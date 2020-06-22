3826 122nd South North East

Amenities

Another beautiful listing by Trish Graham with Renter's Warehouse. Call Trish @ Renters Warehouse for details, 206-482-2179. Great Marysville 3 bed 2.5 bath 1,246 sq ft RAMBLER! This home is ready for you. Fully fenced yard, covered deck, 2 car garage, hardwood floors. Conveniently located close to schools, grocery stores, trails, parks, highways and interstates. Large backyard fully fenced back yard. Close to highways, local conveniences, entertainment and schools.Rent: $1,800.00/month, deposit is equal to the rent plus one time $150 admin fee and $7/month reporting fee. Pets accepted with additional deposit. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application. Credit, criminal and civil back-ground checks. Criminal backgrounds will be reviewed on a CBC basis, good rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID &amp; paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application.