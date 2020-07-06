All apartments in Marysville
14609 46th Avenue Northeast
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:26 AM

14609 46th Avenue Northeast

14609 46th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

14609 46th Avenue Northeast, Marysville, WA 98271
Smokey Point

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is simply dreamy with all the features and the expansive space that it offers! Be prepared to be impressed with the stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and best of all the chance to be able to be the one to call this house home. The spacious living room features a plenty of natural light that enhances the openness of the room. The open lay out flows directly to the kitchen, where you can prepare your favorite meals. This home is definitely an ideal place to gather for making lasting memories. Submit your application(s) online, at www.msrenewal.com. We look forward to hearing from you and for you to call this place located in Marysville, your new home! Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14609 46th Avenue Northeast have any available units?
14609 46th Avenue Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marysville, WA.
How much is rent in Marysville, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Marysville Rent Report.
Is 14609 46th Avenue Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
14609 46th Avenue Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14609 46th Avenue Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 14609 46th Avenue Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 14609 46th Avenue Northeast offer parking?
No, 14609 46th Avenue Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 14609 46th Avenue Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14609 46th Avenue Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14609 46th Avenue Northeast have a pool?
No, 14609 46th Avenue Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 14609 46th Avenue Northeast have accessible units?
No, 14609 46th Avenue Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 14609 46th Avenue Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 14609 46th Avenue Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14609 46th Avenue Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 14609 46th Avenue Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.

