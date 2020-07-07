12705 48th Ave NE - 3

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

**Showings by appointment only**



Spacious, well maintained 4-plex in a very quiet, dead-end cul-de-sac backing to Quil Ceda Creek. Unit is townhouse style with 2 bedrooms and full bathroom upstairs (the front bedroom has its own deck), half bath downstairs, full laundry room with washer and dryer, new paint throughout, and locking outside storage. 2 Parking spaces included in rent, animals case by case. First come first served, apply online. 1 year lease, utilities not included.



Move in payment:

First: $1450 + Flat rate WSG

Last: $1450 + Flat rate WSG

Security Deposit: $1000

Cleaning Fee: $200