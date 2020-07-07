All apartments in Marysville
12705 48th Ave NE - 3
Last updated July 11 2020 at 5:10 AM

12705 48th Ave NE - 3

12705 48th Avenue Northeast · (425) 780-7790
Location

12705 48th Avenue Northeast, Marysville, WA 98271
Marshall

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1088 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
extra storage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
**Showings by appointment only**

Spacious, well maintained 4-plex in a very quiet, dead-end cul-de-sac backing to Quil Ceda Creek. Unit is townhouse style with 2 bedrooms and full bathroom upstairs (the front bedroom has its own deck), half bath downstairs, full laundry room with washer and dryer, new paint throughout, and locking outside storage. 2 Parking spaces included in rent, animals case by case. First come first served, apply online. 1 year lease, utilities not included.

Move in payment:
First: $1450 + Flat rate WSG
Last: $1450 + Flat rate WSG
Security Deposit: $1000
Cleaning Fee: $200

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12705 48th Ave NE - 3 have any available units?
12705 48th Ave NE - 3 has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Marysville, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Marysville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12705 48th Ave NE - 3 have?
Some of 12705 48th Ave NE - 3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12705 48th Ave NE - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
12705 48th Ave NE - 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12705 48th Ave NE - 3 pet-friendly?
No, 12705 48th Ave NE - 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marysville.
Does 12705 48th Ave NE - 3 offer parking?
Yes, 12705 48th Ave NE - 3 offers parking.
Does 12705 48th Ave NE - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12705 48th Ave NE - 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12705 48th Ave NE - 3 have a pool?
No, 12705 48th Ave NE - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 12705 48th Ave NE - 3 have accessible units?
No, 12705 48th Ave NE - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 12705 48th Ave NE - 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12705 48th Ave NE - 3 has units with dishwashers.
