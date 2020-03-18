All apartments in Marysville
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:03 AM

11625 58th Dr NE

11625 58th Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

11625 58th Drive Northeast, Marysville, WA 98271
Kellogg Marsh

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spotless & move in ready 4 bed/2.5 bth home with main level master bedroom - This spacious & open floor plan 4 bed 2.5 bath home features a main level master bedroom suite. On the main level you will also find a living room with gas fireplace, dining area, 1/2 bath, laundry closet and open kitchen. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms and a full size hall bathroom. This corner lot property has a fully fenced backyard, 2 car garage with opener and has a lovely farm style view yet close to shopping, bus lines and schools.

Renters insurance is required with a minimum of $100,000 in liability coverage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

NW Property Management Group does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. All adult occupants must complete a full credit and criminal background check. Non-refundable application fee is $55 per application.

For a full list of our tenant screening criteria please access the link below.

http://nwpmg.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Application-Requirements-V9.14.2018.pdf
Please contact NW Property Management Group for questions or to set up a viewing appointment at 425-224-5516

(RLNE3336331)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11625 58th Dr NE have any available units?
11625 58th Dr NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marysville, WA.
How much is rent in Marysville, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Marysville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11625 58th Dr NE have?
Some of 11625 58th Dr NE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11625 58th Dr NE currently offering any rent specials?
11625 58th Dr NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11625 58th Dr NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 11625 58th Dr NE is pet friendly.
Does 11625 58th Dr NE offer parking?
Yes, 11625 58th Dr NE offers parking.
Does 11625 58th Dr NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11625 58th Dr NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11625 58th Dr NE have a pool?
No, 11625 58th Dr NE does not have a pool.
Does 11625 58th Dr NE have accessible units?
No, 11625 58th Dr NE does not have accessible units.
Does 11625 58th Dr NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 11625 58th Dr NE does not have units with dishwashers.
