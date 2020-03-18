11625 58th Dr NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Spotless & move in ready 4 bed/2.5 bth home with main level master bedroom - This spacious & open floor plan 4 bed 2.5 bath home features a main level master bedroom suite. On the main level you will also find a living room with gas fireplace, dining area, 1/2 bath, laundry closet and open kitchen. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms and a full size hall bathroom. This corner lot property has a fully fenced backyard, 2 car garage with opener and has a lovely farm style view yet close to shopping, bus lines and schools.



Renters insurance is required with a minimum of $100,000 in liability coverage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



NW Property Management Group does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. All adult occupants must complete a full credit and criminal background check. Non-refundable application fee is $55 per application.



For a full list of our tenant screening criteria please access the link below.



http://nwpmg.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Application-Requirements-V9.14.2018.pdf

