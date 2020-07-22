All apartments in Marysville
Home
/
Marysville, WA
/
10527 66th Ave NE
Last updated November 18 2019 at 12:44 AM

10527 66th Ave NE

10527 66th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

10527 66th Avenue Northeast, Marysville, WA 98270
Kellogg Marsh

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This Huge 6 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom Single Family, Daylight Rambler home has 2,678 sq ft of living space and Lovely Territorial Views of the Marysville valley with an Eastern exposure which provides views of all the Amazing Sunrises, and a large Deck for Entertaining or enjoying your morning coffee. The main living space has Large Windows which provides lots of Natural Lighting to the Living room and Open Kitchen with Access the the Entertainment Deck, Stainless Steel Appliances and Beautiful Tile Floors round out the Kitchen and Dining area. This home includes a Den, as well as an Additional Family Room on the lower level with Private Entrance and Excellent Separation from the upstairs which is perfect for extended family or roommates. Recent updates include New Paint, Carpet, Tile, Vinyl Plank flooring, a Jacuzzi Tub, Gas Fire Place, New Plumbing and Wiring. Fully Fenced Backyard, and a Mudroom on the lower floor complete with Large Doggie Door mean Safety and Security for your Pets as well as your Family. Move in ready!

OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS:

Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.

Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $8,235 | Non-Smoking Property

Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | Photo of Pet(s) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted

Pet Policy: 2 Pets Max, No weight restrictions (No dangerous breeds, must be spayed/neutered, No puppies or kittens) Each pet requires a $250 Pet Fee, a $250 Refundable Deposit and a $50 pet rent each. (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.) ** Dogs are Permitted on Lower level & Backyard/Mud Room, NOT permitted on the upper floor.**

Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage, Gas)
Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent

Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $2,745 | Security Deposit $2,745 | $250 Document fee applies | Standard 12 month lease

Amenities: Stainless Steel Appliances, Garage, Gas Fireplace, Pets Allowed, Pantry in Kitchen, Washer/Dryer Hookups, Fenced Backyard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10527 66th Ave NE have any available units?
10527 66th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marysville, WA.
How much is rent in Marysville, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Marysville Rent Report.
What amenities does 10527 66th Ave NE have?
Some of 10527 66th Ave NE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10527 66th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
10527 66th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10527 66th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 10527 66th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 10527 66th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 10527 66th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 10527 66th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10527 66th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10527 66th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 10527 66th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 10527 66th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 10527 66th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 10527 66th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 10527 66th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
