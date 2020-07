Amenities

Rambler House - Rambler house, 2 car carport, 1 car garage/shop area, large fenced backyard 1328 sqft, living room, mater has two closets, open kitchen, covered back patio, gardening areas, all appliances, w/d hook-ups MONTH TO MONTH ONLY LEASE



No Pets, No Smoking

Do Not Apply until you have physically seen the inside.



Please drive by and see this property, if you're interested Call us to schedule and appointment to see the inside.



