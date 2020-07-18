All apartments in Martha Lake
Last updated June 26 2019 at 11:09 AM

415 164th PL SE

415 164th Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

415 164th Place Southeast, Martha Lake, WA 98012

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Bothell Rambler -
This wonderful rambler is located a few short blocks from the Mill Creek Town Center! This 2-car garage home sits on a cul-de-sac. The living room has vaulted ceilings, bay windows and brick FP in the living room. The kitchen was recently remodeled, opens to the family room and features SS appliances and granite countertops. The amazing deck with new hot tub can be accessed from the family room or the master bedroom. The fully fenced backyard is large and perfect for entertaining. No smoking and pets on approval only.

First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent), $200 admin fee.

To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $8,100 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).

(RLNE4873884)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 164th PL SE have any available units?
415 164th PL SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Martha Lake, WA.
What amenities does 415 164th PL SE have?
Some of 415 164th PL SE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 415 164th PL SE currently offering any rent specials?
415 164th PL SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 164th PL SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 415 164th PL SE is pet friendly.
Does 415 164th PL SE offer parking?
Yes, 415 164th PL SE offers parking.
Does 415 164th PL SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 415 164th PL SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 164th PL SE have a pool?
No, 415 164th PL SE does not have a pool.
Does 415 164th PL SE have accessible units?
No, 415 164th PL SE does not have accessible units.
Does 415 164th PL SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 415 164th PL SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 415 164th PL SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 415 164th PL SE does not have units with air conditioning.
