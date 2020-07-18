All apartments in Martha Lake
Find more places like 22 167th Pl SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Martha Lake, WA
/
22 167th Pl SW
Last updated March 16 2019 at 10:05 AM

22 167th Pl SW

22 167th Place Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Martha Lake
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

22 167th Place Southwest, Martha Lake, WA 98012

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Spacious airy Bothell House - This house is airy and fills with lots of light due to it's many windows. Views include mature growth with mountains in the background. The house host a formal living and dining room plus a great family room right off of the kitchen. The kitchen has a sliding door that leads to an enclosed patio and garden with many plants. There is a shared green space beyond that, extending your outdoor possibilities.
Upstairs there are 4 bedrooms. The master includes a walk in closet and en suite bathroom. Every bedroom receives a lot of light due to it's many windows. The upstairs also has a washer and dryer. There is a full bathroom on the upper floor and a guest bathroom on the lower floor.
Close to 5, 405 freeways and the 525 for easy commutes.

(RLNE3846978)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 167th Pl SW have any available units?
22 167th Pl SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Martha Lake, WA.
Is 22 167th Pl SW currently offering any rent specials?
22 167th Pl SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 167th Pl SW pet-friendly?
No, 22 167th Pl SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Martha Lake.
Does 22 167th Pl SW offer parking?
No, 22 167th Pl SW does not offer parking.
Does 22 167th Pl SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22 167th Pl SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 167th Pl SW have a pool?
No, 22 167th Pl SW does not have a pool.
Does 22 167th Pl SW have accessible units?
No, 22 167th Pl SW does not have accessible units.
Does 22 167th Pl SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 22 167th Pl SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22 167th Pl SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 22 167th Pl SW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Martha Lake
16626 6th Ave W
Martha Lake, WA 98037

Similar Pages

Martha Lake 1 BedroomsMartha Lake 2 Bedrooms
Martha Lake 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMartha Lake 3 Bedrooms
Martha Lake Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WAGig Harbor, WAMilton, WALakeland North, WAPort Orchard, WAEdgewood, WABurlington, WA
Parkwood, WAPacific, WANormandy Park, WANorth Bend, WANavy Yard City, WAKlahanie, WAMill Creek East, WAPicnic Point, WAFairwood, WAArtondale, WAWhite Center, WAOak Harbor, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College