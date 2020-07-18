22 167th Pl SW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

Spacious airy Bothell House - This house is airy and fills with lots of light due to it's many windows. Views include mature growth with mountains in the background. The house host a formal living and dining room plus a great family room right off of the kitchen. The kitchen has a sliding door that leads to an enclosed patio and garden with many plants. There is a shared green space beyond that, extending your outdoor possibilities.

Upstairs there are 4 bedrooms. The master includes a walk in closet and en suite bathroom. Every bedroom receives a lot of light due to it's many windows. The upstairs also has a washer and dryer. There is a full bathroom on the upper floor and a guest bathroom on the lower floor.

Close to 5, 405 freeways and the 525 for easy commutes.



(RLNE3846978)