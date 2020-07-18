Amenities

patio / balcony garage fireplace extra storage microwave

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

19013 3rd Dr SE - (FOR RENT) 2400 square feet, in award winning Northshore School District all under spacious and open 4 bedroom, 3 full bath home in immaculate condition. Pergo style hardwood entry, kitchen and nook, Maple cabinets with crown molding and built in microwave. Huge bonus room downstairs great for entertaining. This home also boasts a large two car garage with extra storage or work area. Please call Gwenever Cannon, broker with CENTURY 21 North Homes, at 425-876-0066 cell or 425-743-4009 office, before applying.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4249030)