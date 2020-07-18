All apartments in Martha Lake
19013 3rd Dr SE
Last updated September 10 2019 at 10:34 AM

19013 3rd Dr SE

19013 3rd Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

19013 3rd Drive Southeast, Martha Lake, WA 98012

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
extra storage
microwave
19013 3rd Dr SE - (FOR RENT) 2400 square feet, in award winning Northshore School District all under spacious and open 4 bedroom, 3 full bath home in immaculate condition. Pergo style hardwood entry, kitchen and nook, Maple cabinets with crown molding and built in microwave. Huge bonus room downstairs great for entertaining. This home also boasts a large two car garage with extra storage or work area. Please call Gwenever Cannon, broker with CENTURY 21 North Homes, at 425-876-0066 cell or 425-743-4009 office, before applying.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4249030)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19013 3rd Dr SE have any available units?
19013 3rd Dr SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Martha Lake, WA.
What amenities does 19013 3rd Dr SE have?
Some of 19013 3rd Dr SE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19013 3rd Dr SE currently offering any rent specials?
19013 3rd Dr SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19013 3rd Dr SE pet-friendly?
No, 19013 3rd Dr SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Martha Lake.
Does 19013 3rd Dr SE offer parking?
Yes, 19013 3rd Dr SE offers parking.
Does 19013 3rd Dr SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19013 3rd Dr SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19013 3rd Dr SE have a pool?
No, 19013 3rd Dr SE does not have a pool.
Does 19013 3rd Dr SE have accessible units?
No, 19013 3rd Dr SE does not have accessible units.
Does 19013 3rd Dr SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 19013 3rd Dr SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19013 3rd Dr SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 19013 3rd Dr SE does not have units with air conditioning.
