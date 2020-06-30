All apartments in Martha Lake
18423 14th Drive SE

Location

18423 14th Dr SE, Martha Lake, WA 98012

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Single Family Home in Bothell / Mill Creek - Beautiful home located in Devon Hills between Bothell & Mill Creek. This stunning 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home has a great room floor plan with additional bonus space on the second floor. Includes hardwood floors, quartz counter tops, and many upgraded finishes.Luxury master suite w/5 piece master bath and large walk-in closet. Close to Mill Creek Towne center and convenient to 405. 1st, last, and security deposit required. No pets Please.

- To Schedule a Tour Link:https://showmojo.com/l/d0888ad0c2
- Renter's legal liability insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)
- Application fee $45 per adult.
- Please contact Caroline for more info 206-577-0594 caroline@rpapm.com
- Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates
- See additional listings at www.rentseattle.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4256257)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18423 14th Drive SE have any available units?
18423 14th Drive SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Martha Lake, WA.
What amenities does 18423 14th Drive SE have?
Some of 18423 14th Drive SE's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18423 14th Drive SE currently offering any rent specials?
18423 14th Drive SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18423 14th Drive SE pet-friendly?
No, 18423 14th Drive SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Martha Lake.
Does 18423 14th Drive SE offer parking?
No, 18423 14th Drive SE does not offer parking.
Does 18423 14th Drive SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18423 14th Drive SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18423 14th Drive SE have a pool?
No, 18423 14th Drive SE does not have a pool.
Does 18423 14th Drive SE have accessible units?
No, 18423 14th Drive SE does not have accessible units.
Does 18423 14th Drive SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 18423 14th Drive SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18423 14th Drive SE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18423 14th Drive SE has units with air conditioning.

