18423 14th Drive SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Single Family Home in Bothell / Mill Creek - Beautiful home located in Devon Hills between Bothell & Mill Creek. This stunning 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home has a great room floor plan with additional bonus space on the second floor. Includes hardwood floors, quartz counter tops, and many upgraded finishes.Luxury master suite w/5 piece master bath and large walk-in closet. Close to Mill Creek Towne center and convenient to 405. 1st, last, and security deposit required. No pets Please.



- To Schedule a Tour Link:https://showmojo.com/l/d0888ad0c2

- Renter's legal liability insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)

- Application fee $45 per adult.

- Please contact Caroline for more info 206-577-0594 caroline@rpapm.com

- Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates

- See additional listings at www.rentseattle.com



No Pets Allowed



