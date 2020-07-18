All apartments in Martha Lake
Find more places like 18317 8th Ave Se.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Martha Lake, WA
/
18317 8th Ave Se
Last updated November 23 2019 at 8:24 AM

18317 8th Ave Se

18317 8th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Martha Lake
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
3 Bedroom Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

18317 8th Avenue Southeast, Martha Lake, WA 98012

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location, location, location! The house suits all your family needs:

This is a beautiful well maintained 1850 sq ft 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with two-car garage, fenced yard , hardwood floors , BRAND NEW carpet,central air conditioning in great family neighborhood.
walking distance to bothell everett highway and 5 minutes walk to the bus stops.

The North creek park is right next to the neighborhood.

Easy access to I-5 and I-405.

ADDRESS:
18317 8TH AVE SE
BOTHELL WA 98012

Lease terms: 12 months.
Rent: $2400 per month.
Application fee: $45/adult.
First month rent, deposit ($2400) are collected upon moving in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18317 8th Ave Se have any available units?
18317 8th Ave Se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Martha Lake, WA.
What amenities does 18317 8th Ave Se have?
Some of 18317 8th Ave Se's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18317 8th Ave Se currently offering any rent specials?
18317 8th Ave Se is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18317 8th Ave Se pet-friendly?
No, 18317 8th Ave Se is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Martha Lake.
Does 18317 8th Ave Se offer parking?
Yes, 18317 8th Ave Se offers parking.
Does 18317 8th Ave Se have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18317 8th Ave Se offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18317 8th Ave Se have a pool?
No, 18317 8th Ave Se does not have a pool.
Does 18317 8th Ave Se have accessible units?
No, 18317 8th Ave Se does not have accessible units.
Does 18317 8th Ave Se have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18317 8th Ave Se has units with dishwashers.
Does 18317 8th Ave Se have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18317 8th Ave Se has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Martha Lake
16626 6th Ave W
Martha Lake, WA 98037

Similar Pages

Martha Lake 1 Bedroom ApartmentsMartha Lake 2 Bedroom Apartments
Martha Lake 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsMartha Lake 3 Bedroom Apartments
Martha Lake Pet Friendly ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WAGig Harbor, WAMilton, WALakeland North, WAPort Orchard, WAEdgewood, WABurlington, WA
Parkwood, WAPacific, WANormandy Park, WANorth Bend, WANavy Yard City, WAKlahanie, WAMill Creek East, WAPicnic Point, WAFairwood, WAArtondale, WAWhite Center, WAOak Harbor, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College