Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

Location, location, location! The house suits all your family needs:



This is a beautiful well maintained 1850 sq ft 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with two-car garage, fenced yard , hardwood floors , BRAND NEW carpet,central air conditioning in great family neighborhood.

walking distance to bothell everett highway and 5 minutes walk to the bus stops.



The North creek park is right next to the neighborhood.



Easy access to I-5 and I-405.



ADDRESS:

18317 8TH AVE SE

BOTHELL WA 98012



Lease terms: 12 months.

Rent: $2400 per month.

Application fee: $45/adult.

First month rent, deposit ($2400) are collected upon moving in.