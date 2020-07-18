All apartments in Martha Lake
18231 2nd Place West Unit #A

18231 2nd Place West
Location

18231 2nd Place West, Martha Lake, WA 98012

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Stunning, 3 beds, 2.5-baths, 2,160-square-foot single-family home in the serene neighborhood in Bothell.

The spacious unfurnished interior features hardwood floor, carpet floor, flushed/recessed/suspended lights, windows with blinds, and fireplace.

The horseshoe-type kitchen with an island/eat-in counter is equipped with smooth countertops, spacious cabinet storage, a dual basin top-mount sink, and the appliances are refrigerator, oven and range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. In-unit washer and dryer, and forced-air heating system are included.

The exterior features a patio and fenced yard perfect for outdoor activities with the family.

Available 2-car covered attached garage and 2 on-street parking.

Only small pets no heavier than 15-20lbs are welcome, with a pet deposit of $500/pet.

Smoking is prohibited.

(RLNE5186636)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18231 2nd Place West Unit #A have any available units?
18231 2nd Place West Unit #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Martha Lake, WA.
What amenities does 18231 2nd Place West Unit #A have?
Some of 18231 2nd Place West Unit #A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18231 2nd Place West Unit #A currently offering any rent specials?
18231 2nd Place West Unit #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18231 2nd Place West Unit #A pet-friendly?
Yes, 18231 2nd Place West Unit #A is pet friendly.
Does 18231 2nd Place West Unit #A offer parking?
Yes, 18231 2nd Place West Unit #A offers parking.
Does 18231 2nd Place West Unit #A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18231 2nd Place West Unit #A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18231 2nd Place West Unit #A have a pool?
No, 18231 2nd Place West Unit #A does not have a pool.
Does 18231 2nd Place West Unit #A have accessible units?
No, 18231 2nd Place West Unit #A does not have accessible units.
Does 18231 2nd Place West Unit #A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18231 2nd Place West Unit #A has units with dishwashers.
Does 18231 2nd Place West Unit #A have units with air conditioning?
No, 18231 2nd Place West Unit #A does not have units with air conditioning.
