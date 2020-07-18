18231 2nd Place West Unit #A

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Stunning, 3 beds, 2.5-baths, 2,160-square-foot single-family home in the serene neighborhood in Bothell.



The spacious unfurnished interior features hardwood floor, carpet floor, flushed/recessed/suspended lights, windows with blinds, and fireplace.



The horseshoe-type kitchen with an island/eat-in counter is equipped with smooth countertops, spacious cabinet storage, a dual basin top-mount sink, and the appliances are refrigerator, oven and range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. In-unit washer and dryer, and forced-air heating system are included.



The exterior features a patio and fenced yard perfect for outdoor activities with the family.



Available 2-car covered attached garage and 2 on-street parking.



Only small pets no heavier than 15-20lbs are welcome, with a pet deposit of $500/pet.



Smoking is prohibited.



(RLNE5186636)