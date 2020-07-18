All apartments in Martha Lake
17409 3rd Avenue Southeast
Last updated August 17 2019 at 4:49 AM

17409 3rd Avenue Southeast

17409 3rd Avenue Southeast
Location

17409 3rd Avenue Southeast, Martha Lake, WA 98012

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This home will not last! Combine luxury with location! This home, built in 2016, boasts an open concept for entertaining, a huge deck, an attached 2 car garage, 5 bedrooms, a luxurious master suite, and a huge entertainment room.

Best of all, you are minutes away from 405 and I-5 providing you access to Seattle, Redmond, Bellevue, and Everett. Boeing and Microsoft employees will love being minutes from work.

The home is on a cul de sac along a nature preserve. Enjoy the peace and quiet and a safe street for children to live on.

Monthly Rent - $2995

Refundable Deposit - $1500

Background and Credit Check Fee $45/Applicant

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17409 3rd Avenue Southeast have any available units?
17409 3rd Avenue Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Martha Lake, WA.
What amenities does 17409 3rd Avenue Southeast have?
Some of 17409 3rd Avenue Southeast's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17409 3rd Avenue Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
17409 3rd Avenue Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17409 3rd Avenue Southeast pet-friendly?
No, 17409 3rd Avenue Southeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Martha Lake.
Does 17409 3rd Avenue Southeast offer parking?
Yes, 17409 3rd Avenue Southeast offers parking.
Does 17409 3rd Avenue Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17409 3rd Avenue Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17409 3rd Avenue Southeast have a pool?
No, 17409 3rd Avenue Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 17409 3rd Avenue Southeast have accessible units?
No, 17409 3rd Avenue Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 17409 3rd Avenue Southeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17409 3rd Avenue Southeast has units with dishwashers.
Does 17409 3rd Avenue Southeast have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17409 3rd Avenue Southeast has units with air conditioning.
