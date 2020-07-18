17409 3rd Avenue Southeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking garage

This home will not last! Combine luxury with location! This home, built in 2016, boasts an open concept for entertaining, a huge deck, an attached 2 car garage, 5 bedrooms, a luxurious master suite, and a huge entertainment room.



Best of all, you are minutes away from 405 and I-5 providing you access to Seattle, Redmond, Bellevue, and Everett. Boeing and Microsoft employees will love being minutes from work.



The home is on a cul de sac along a nature preserve. Enjoy the peace and quiet and a safe street for children to live on.



Monthly Rent - $2995



Refundable Deposit - $1500



Background and Credit Check Fee $45/Applicant