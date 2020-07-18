115 E Jonathan Rd

Amenities
Application Pending! Stunning home on over an Acre! Great Entertaining Space! - This stunning and well-maintained home offered by T-Square Properties sits on an incredible 1.3 acre lot in Bothell. The home is located on a quiet dead end street, and has a charming covered porch that leads to the front entry. The living room features a gas fireplace that flows into the well-lit and open kitchen with bar & dining area. Main floor bedroom & full bath, additional bonus room, plus 2 bedrooms & second bath upstairs. The back yard has a large stone patio, great for summer entertaining, garden space, plenty of parking and tons of space!
Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00
Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $2350
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100
Non-Refundable Fee: $350
PET POLICY: No cats. 1 small dog ok under 20lbs. Additional $250 deposit required. Pet Screening Fee may apply.
LEASE TERMS: 12 Months
INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A
SQ FT: 1439
YEAR BUILT: 1984
COUNTY: Snohomish
SCHOOL DISTRICT: Edmonds
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL:Hilltop
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Alderwood
HIGH SCHOOL: Lynnwood
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)
SPECIAL TERMS:
Liability/Renter’s Insurance Required
No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations
TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available
Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
(RLNE4146901)