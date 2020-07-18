115 E Jonathan Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance garage

Application Pending! Stunning home on over an Acre! Great Entertaining Space! - This stunning and well-maintained home offered by T-Square Properties sits on an incredible 1.3 acre lot in Bothell. The home is located on a quiet dead end street, and has a charming covered porch that leads to the front entry. The living room features a gas fireplace that flows into the well-lit and open kitchen with bar & dining area. Main floor bedroom & full bath, additional bonus room, plus 2 bedrooms & second bath upstairs. The back yard has a large stone patio, great for summer entertaining, garden space, plenty of parking and tons of space!



Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00



Deposits due upon lease signing:

Refundable Security Deposit: $2350

Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100

Non-Refundable Fee: $350



PET POLICY: No cats. 1 small dog ok under 20lbs. Additional $250 deposit required. Pet Screening Fee may apply.



LEASE TERMS: 12 Months



INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A



SQ FT: 1439



YEAR BUILT: 1984



COUNTY: Snohomish



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Edmonds

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL:Hilltop

JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Alderwood

HIGH SCHOOL: Lynnwood

(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)



SPECIAL TERMS:

Liability/Renter’s Insurance Required

No Smoking On the Premises

Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations



TENANT SERVICES:

Professionally Managed

24 Hour Maintenance

Online Rent Payments Available



Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4146901)