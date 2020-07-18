All apartments in Martha Lake
Find more places like 115 E Jonathan Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Martha Lake, WA
/
115 E Jonathan Rd
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:40 AM

115 E Jonathan Rd

115 East Jonathan Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Martha Lake
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

115 East Jonathan Road, Martha Lake, WA 98012

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Application Pending! Stunning home on over an Acre! Great Entertaining Space! - This stunning and well-maintained home offered by T-Square Properties sits on an incredible 1.3 acre lot in Bothell. The home is located on a quiet dead end street, and has a charming covered porch that leads to the front entry. The living room features a gas fireplace that flows into the well-lit and open kitchen with bar & dining area. Main floor bedroom & full bath, additional bonus room, plus 2 bedrooms & second bath upstairs. The back yard has a large stone patio, great for summer entertaining, garden space, plenty of parking and tons of space!

Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00

Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $2350
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100
Non-Refundable Fee: $350

PET POLICY: No cats. 1 small dog ok under 20lbs. Additional $250 deposit required. Pet Screening Fee may apply.

LEASE TERMS: 12 Months

INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A

SQ FT: 1439

YEAR BUILT: 1984

COUNTY: Snohomish

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Edmonds
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL:Hilltop
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Alderwood
HIGH SCHOOL: Lynnwood
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)

SPECIAL TERMS:
Liability/Renter’s Insurance Required
No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations

TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available

Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4146901)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 E Jonathan Rd have any available units?
115 E Jonathan Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Martha Lake, WA.
What amenities does 115 E Jonathan Rd have?
Some of 115 E Jonathan Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 E Jonathan Rd currently offering any rent specials?
115 E Jonathan Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 E Jonathan Rd pet-friendly?
No, 115 E Jonathan Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Martha Lake.
Does 115 E Jonathan Rd offer parking?
Yes, 115 E Jonathan Rd offers parking.
Does 115 E Jonathan Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 115 E Jonathan Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 E Jonathan Rd have a pool?
No, 115 E Jonathan Rd does not have a pool.
Does 115 E Jonathan Rd have accessible units?
No, 115 E Jonathan Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 115 E Jonathan Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 115 E Jonathan Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 115 E Jonathan Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 E Jonathan Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Martha Lake
16626 6th Ave W
Martha Lake, WA 98037

Similar Pages

Martha Lake 1 Bedroom ApartmentsMartha Lake 2 Bedroom Apartments
Martha Lake 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsMartha Lake 3 Bedroom Apartments
Martha Lake Pet Friendly ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WAGig Harbor, WAMilton, WALakeland North, WAPort Orchard, WAEdgewood, WABurlington, WA
Parkwood, WAPacific, WANormandy Park, WANorth Bend, WANavy Yard City, WAKlahanie, WAMill Creek East, WAPicnic Point, WAFairwood, WAArtondale, WAWhite Center, WAOak Harbor, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College