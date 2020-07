Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage bathtub

Open and spacious 4 bed - Wonderful 4 bed/2.5 ba spacious floorplan in center of Maple Valley! Fantastic condition, wrought iron staircase, hardwood floors in kitchen with lg island and tons of cabinets. Mud room off of garage to keep you organized. Bedrooms are lg and master includes 5 piece ensuite with soaking tub and separate shower. Quiet neighborhood, cul-de sac and no one directly behind you. Available immediately



(RLNE4149692)