Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:35 AM

25113 Lake Wilderness CC Dr SE

25113 Lake Wilderness Country Club Dr SE · No Longer Available
Location

25113 Lake Wilderness Country Club Dr SE, Maple Valley, WA 98038

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
25113 Lake Wilderness CC Dr SE Available 01/31/20 Rare rental on Lake Wilderness Country Club Golf Course - Rare rental on Lake Wilderness Country Club golf course with beautiful gardens and remodeled interior. Newer kitchen with quartz counters and beautiful cabinets, modern gas fireplace in family room off kitchen, formal living area and dining area downstairs. Large master with remodeled 5 piece bath and walk in closet, skylight in hall bath offers bright and airy feeling. Truly a gem of a home.

(RLNE4048532)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25113 Lake Wilderness CC Dr SE have any available units?
25113 Lake Wilderness CC Dr SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maple Valley, WA.
What amenities does 25113 Lake Wilderness CC Dr SE have?
Some of 25113 Lake Wilderness CC Dr SE's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25113 Lake Wilderness CC Dr SE currently offering any rent specials?
25113 Lake Wilderness CC Dr SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25113 Lake Wilderness CC Dr SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 25113 Lake Wilderness CC Dr SE is pet friendly.
Does 25113 Lake Wilderness CC Dr SE offer parking?
No, 25113 Lake Wilderness CC Dr SE does not offer parking.
Does 25113 Lake Wilderness CC Dr SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25113 Lake Wilderness CC Dr SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25113 Lake Wilderness CC Dr SE have a pool?
No, 25113 Lake Wilderness CC Dr SE does not have a pool.
Does 25113 Lake Wilderness CC Dr SE have accessible units?
No, 25113 Lake Wilderness CC Dr SE does not have accessible units.
Does 25113 Lake Wilderness CC Dr SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 25113 Lake Wilderness CC Dr SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25113 Lake Wilderness CC Dr SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 25113 Lake Wilderness CC Dr SE does not have units with air conditioning.
