All apartments in Maple Valley
Find more places like 24012 SE 277th Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Maple Valley, WA
/
24012 SE 277th Pl
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:22 AM

24012 SE 277th Pl

24012 Southeast 277th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Maple Valley
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

24012 Southeast 277th Place, Maple Valley, WA 98038

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24012 SE 277th Pl Available 08/01/20 Beautiful and Private 4 bed/2.5 bath home in the heart of Maple Valley - Beautiful and Private 4 bed/2.5 bath home in the heart of Maple Valley near Glacier Park Elem. Bright and open floor plan with lg windows throughout and vaulted ceilings. Granite island, maple cabinets and walk in pantry in kitchen. Huge upstairs loft, and 4 spacious bedrooms including Master Suite with 2 walk in closets and 5 piece bath. Private and spacious backyard with shade trees and large patio. pets on case by case basis.

(RLNE3921667)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24012 SE 277th Pl have any available units?
24012 SE 277th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maple Valley, WA.
What amenities does 24012 SE 277th Pl have?
Some of 24012 SE 277th Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24012 SE 277th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
24012 SE 277th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24012 SE 277th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 24012 SE 277th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 24012 SE 277th Pl offer parking?
No, 24012 SE 277th Pl does not offer parking.
Does 24012 SE 277th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24012 SE 277th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24012 SE 277th Pl have a pool?
No, 24012 SE 277th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 24012 SE 277th Pl have accessible units?
No, 24012 SE 277th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 24012 SE 277th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 24012 SE 277th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24012 SE 277th Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 24012 SE 277th Pl does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ascend
26900 Southeast 242nd Avenue
Maple Valley, WA 98038

Similar Pages

Maple Valley 2 BedroomsMaple Valley 3 Bedrooms
Maple Valley Apartments with GymMaple Valley Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Maple Valley Apartments with PoolKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAPort Orchard, WASnoqualmie, WAEnumclaw, WABonney Lake, WAMonroe, WABothell West, WA
Bryn Mawr-Skyway, WAMartha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WAMilton, WALakeland North, WAEdgewood, WADuPont, WAParkwood, WAPacific, WASteilacoom, WANorth Bend, WAKlahanie, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College