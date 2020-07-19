All apartments in Maple Valley
Find more places like 23527 SE 243rd St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Maple Valley, WA
/
23527 SE 243rd St.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

23527 SE 243rd St.

23527 Southeast 243rd Street · (206) 418-8863
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Maple Valley
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

23527 Southeast 243rd Street, Maple Valley, WA 98038

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 23527 SE 243rd St. · Avail. Aug 15

$2,375

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1552 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
23527 SE 243rd St. Available 08/15/20 Application Approved -Desirable Maple Valley Home - Welcome Home! Home features an incredible bright & open floor plan. Kitchen opens to family room with gas fireplace and private backyard. All three bedrooms are upstairs. Master bedroom has full master bath and spacious walk in closet with organizer. Utility Closet located upstairs with washer and dryer hook-ups.
Attached 2 car garage.

Great Location! Home is on corner lot across the street from park.

Desirable Maple Valley close to hiking, bike trails, mass transit and newer town center.

Terms: First month's rent $2,375.00 and deposit $2,400.00; Application fee of $40 per person over the age of 18. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit. Sorry No Smoking. Please contact Jackie Kleebauer at 206-418-8863 for a showing. Home is currently occupied; please do not disturb tenant, allow at least 24 hours to schedule a tour.
Property will be available for move in early to mid August 2020.

**Please note that if you apply online, the $40 per adult 18 and over application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly.

(RLNE4500609)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23527 SE 243rd St. have any available units?
23527 SE 243rd St. has a unit available for $2,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 23527 SE 243rd St. have?
Some of 23527 SE 243rd St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23527 SE 243rd St. currently offering any rent specials?
23527 SE 243rd St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23527 SE 243rd St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 23527 SE 243rd St. is pet friendly.
Does 23527 SE 243rd St. offer parking?
Yes, 23527 SE 243rd St. offers parking.
Does 23527 SE 243rd St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23527 SE 243rd St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23527 SE 243rd St. have a pool?
No, 23527 SE 243rd St. does not have a pool.
Does 23527 SE 243rd St. have accessible units?
No, 23527 SE 243rd St. does not have accessible units.
Does 23527 SE 243rd St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23527 SE 243rd St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 23527 SE 243rd St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 23527 SE 243rd St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 23527 SE 243rd St.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ascend
26900 Southeast 242nd Avenue
Maple Valley, WA 98038

Similar Pages

Maple Valley 2 BedroomsMaple Valley 3 Bedrooms
Maple Valley Apartments with GymsMaple Valley Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Maple Valley Apartments with PoolsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WA
Lakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WASnoqualmie, WAEnumclaw, WABonney Lake, WAMonroe, WABothell West, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WA
Martha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WAMilton, WALakeland North, WAPort Orchard, WAEdgewood, WADuPont, WAParkwood, WAPacific, WANormandy Park, WANorth Bend, WANavy Yard City, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity