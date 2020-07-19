Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

23527 SE 243rd St. Available 08/15/20 Application Approved -Desirable Maple Valley Home - Welcome Home! Home features an incredible bright & open floor plan. Kitchen opens to family room with gas fireplace and private backyard. All three bedrooms are upstairs. Master bedroom has full master bath and spacious walk in closet with organizer. Utility Closet located upstairs with washer and dryer hook-ups.

Attached 2 car garage.



Great Location! Home is on corner lot across the street from park.



Desirable Maple Valley close to hiking, bike trails, mass transit and newer town center.



Terms: First month's rent $2,375.00 and deposit $2,400.00; Application fee of $40 per person over the age of 18. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit. Sorry No Smoking. Please contact Jackie Kleebauer at 206-418-8863 for a showing. Home is currently occupied; please do not disturb tenant, allow at least 24 hours to schedule a tour.

Property will be available for move in early to mid August 2020.



**Please note that if you apply online, the $40 per adult 18 and over application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly.



