20104 66th Place West Unit 3

Lovely, 2 bedrooms, 1.5-bathrooms, upper floor apartment property rental in a serene neighborhood in Lynnwood.



The charming and airy unfurnished interior features a fireplace, tile floors, and wall-to-wall carpet. The galley-type kitchen is fully equipped with smooth countertops, plenty of storage in the cabinets and drawers. Appliances such as an oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal are provided. The bathrooms have a shower and bathtub combo partitioned by a curtain and vanity cabinet sinks topped by mirrors. Bright and cozy, the bedrooms are perfect for a good nights rest.



The exterior features a balcony with a great view and a covered carport for parking. For your laundry needs, a washer and dryer are provided along with electric heating installed for climate control. This pet-friendly unit welcomes small pets with a deposit of $500/pet. Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Tenant is responsible for the electric bill. The landlord will cover the HOA fee which includes sewage, landscaping, and trash.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=R9cBdXqKiBN



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Nearby Parks: Good Park, Scriber Lake Park, Wilcox Park, and Daleway Park.



Bus lines:

116 Silver Firs - Edmonds - 0.1 mile

115 McCollum Park P&R - Aurora Village - 0.1 mile

120 Canyon Park -Edmonds CC - 0.1 mile

101 Mariner P&R - Aurora Village - 0.2 mile



