Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:50 PM

20104 66th Place West Unit 3

20104 66th Place West · No Longer Available
Location

20104 66th Place West, Lynnwood, WA 98036

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
24hr maintenance
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Lovely, 2 bedrooms, 1.5-bathrooms, upper floor apartment property rental in a serene neighborhood in Lynnwood.

The charming and airy unfurnished interior features a fireplace, tile floors, and wall-to-wall carpet. The galley-type kitchen is fully equipped with smooth countertops, plenty of storage in the cabinets and drawers. Appliances such as an oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal are provided. The bathrooms have a shower and bathtub combo partitioned by a curtain and vanity cabinet sinks topped by mirrors. Bright and cozy, the bedrooms are perfect for a good nights rest.

The exterior features a balcony with a great view and a covered carport for parking. For your laundry needs, a washer and dryer are provided along with electric heating installed for climate control. This pet-friendly unit welcomes small pets with a deposit of $500/pet. Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Tenant is responsible for the electric bill. The landlord will cover the HOA fee which includes sewage, landscaping, and trash.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=R9cBdXqKiBN

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: Good Park, Scriber Lake Park, Wilcox Park, and Daleway Park.

Bus lines:
116 Silver Firs - Edmonds - 0.1 mile
115 McCollum Park P&R - Aurora Village - 0.1 mile
120 Canyon Park -Edmonds CC - 0.1 mile
101 Mariner P&R - Aurora Village - 0.2 mile

(RLNE5581510)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20104 66th Place West Unit 3 have any available units?
20104 66th Place West Unit 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lynnwood, WA.
What amenities does 20104 66th Place West Unit 3 have?
Some of 20104 66th Place West Unit 3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20104 66th Place West Unit 3 currently offering any rent specials?
20104 66th Place West Unit 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20104 66th Place West Unit 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 20104 66th Place West Unit 3 is pet friendly.
Does 20104 66th Place West Unit 3 offer parking?
Yes, 20104 66th Place West Unit 3 offers parking.
Does 20104 66th Place West Unit 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20104 66th Place West Unit 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20104 66th Place West Unit 3 have a pool?
No, 20104 66th Place West Unit 3 does not have a pool.
Does 20104 66th Place West Unit 3 have accessible units?
No, 20104 66th Place West Unit 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 20104 66th Place West Unit 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20104 66th Place West Unit 3 has units with dishwashers.
Does 20104 66th Place West Unit 3 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20104 66th Place West Unit 3 has units with air conditioning.
