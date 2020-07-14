Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly new construction parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated bathtub oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking internet access new construction cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard

Minutes to Beaches, Parks & Walking Trails



Bellamy Park Apartments are located in Lakewood, WA in Pierce County which was named among the 100 Best Places for Young People by America’s Promise! Home to many beautiful lakes and parks, vibrant restaurants and great shopping.



With I-5 just minutes away, Bellamy Park offers an easy commute to military bases and major employers. Discover Bellamy Park today!