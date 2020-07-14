All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like Bellamy Park.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, WA
/
Bellamy Park
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:57 AM

Bellamy Park

10821 108th Ave SW · (833) 420-0642
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10821 108th Ave SW, Lakewood, WA 98498

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bellamy Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
new construction
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
internet access
new construction
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
Minutes to Beaches, Parks & Walking Trails

Bellamy Park Apartments are located in Lakewood, WA in Pierce County which was named among the 100 Best Places for Young People by America’s Promise! Home to many beautiful lakes and parks, vibrant restaurants and great shopping.

With I-5 just minutes away, Bellamy Park offers an easy commute to military bases and major employers. Discover Bellamy Park today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 Per Applicant
Deposit: $200-2 months rent
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $100
fee: $300
limit: 3
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breed
Parking Details: Open lot.
Storage Details: $40/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bellamy Park have any available units?
Bellamy Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, WA.
How much is rent in Lakewood, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakewood Rent Report.
What amenities does Bellamy Park have?
Some of Bellamy Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bellamy Park currently offering any rent specials?
Bellamy Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bellamy Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Bellamy Park is pet friendly.
Does Bellamy Park offer parking?
Yes, Bellamy Park offers parking.
Does Bellamy Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Bellamy Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Bellamy Park have a pool?
No, Bellamy Park does not have a pool.
Does Bellamy Park have accessible units?
No, Bellamy Park does not have accessible units.
Does Bellamy Park have units with dishwashers?
No, Bellamy Park does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Bellamy Park?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Arbor Pointe
11432 105th Ave SW
Lakewood, WA 98498
Village at Seeley Lake
9501 59th Ave SW
Lakewood, WA 98499
Citizen and Oake
5406 82nd St SW
Lakewood, WA 98499
Beaumont Grand Apartment Homes
8504 82nd St SW
Lakewood, WA 98498
Stonegate
7119 62nd Ave W
Lakewood, WA 98499
James
4828 123rd St SW
Lakewood, WA 98499

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments with BalconyLakewood Dog Friendly Apartments
Lakewood Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Olympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North Lakewood
Pacific

Apartments Near Colleges

Clover Park Technical CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity