9722 73rd St SW Available 07/01/20 9722 73rd St SW, 3 bed/1 3/4 bath rambler - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.75 bath rambler in Oakbrook neighborhood. Updated kitchen and bathrooms, family room with fireplace. Open great room with vaulted ceilings. Large bay windows in the living room that looks out into the yard with plenty of natural lighting into the home. Large fenced back yard. App $50. Deposit $2000. RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED!!



Home currently has an occupant residing in the home. Please do not bother them. You are welcome to drive through the neighborhood. If you would like to apply for the home, visit our website at www.bci-properties.com. Find the home and apply online.



If you have any questions, please call me at 253-683-0093.



(RLNE5849218)