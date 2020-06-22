All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 9722 73rd St SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, WA
/
9722 73rd St SW
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

9722 73rd St SW

9722 73rd Street Southwest · (253) 531-1010
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
North Lakewood
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9722 73rd Street Southwest, Lakewood, WA 98498
North Lakewood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9722 73rd St SW · Avail. Jul 1

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
9722 73rd St SW Available 07/01/20 9722 73rd St SW, 3 bed/1 3/4 bath rambler - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.75 bath rambler in Oakbrook neighborhood. Updated kitchen and bathrooms, family room with fireplace. Open great room with vaulted ceilings. Large bay windows in the living room that looks out into the yard with plenty of natural lighting into the home. Large fenced back yard. App $50. Deposit $2000. RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED!!

Home currently has an occupant residing in the home. Please do not bother them. You are welcome to drive through the neighborhood. If you would like to apply for the home, visit our website at www.bci-properties.com. Find the home and apply online.

If you have any questions, please call me at 253-683-0093.

(RLNE5849218)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9722 73rd St SW have any available units?
9722 73rd St SW has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lakewood, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakewood Rent Report.
Is 9722 73rd St SW currently offering any rent specials?
9722 73rd St SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9722 73rd St SW pet-friendly?
No, 9722 73rd St SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 9722 73rd St SW offer parking?
No, 9722 73rd St SW does not offer parking.
Does 9722 73rd St SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9722 73rd St SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9722 73rd St SW have a pool?
No, 9722 73rd St SW does not have a pool.
Does 9722 73rd St SW have accessible units?
No, 9722 73rd St SW does not have accessible units.
Does 9722 73rd St SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 9722 73rd St SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9722 73rd St SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 9722 73rd St SW does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 9722 73rd St SW?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

James
4828 123rd St SW
Lakewood, WA 98499
Arbor Pointe
11432 105th Ave SW
Lakewood, WA 98498
Crown Pointe Apartments
2611 84th Street Ct S
Lakewood, WA 98499
Southern Pines
8219 29th Avenue Ct S
Lakewood, WA 98499
Bellamy Park
10821 108th Ave SW
Lakewood, WA 98498
Stonegate
7119 62nd Ave W
Lakewood, WA 98499
Merrill Creek
6022 78th Street Ct W
Lakewood, WA 98499
Village at Seeley Lake
9501 59th Ave SW
Lakewood, WA 98499

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Dog Friendly Apartments
Lakewood Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Olympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North Lakewood
Pacific

Apartments Near Colleges

Clover Park Technical CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity