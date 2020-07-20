All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated June 5 2019 at 4:44 PM

8711 109th St South West

8711 109th Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

8711 109th Street Southwest, Lakewood, WA 98498
Central Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Step inside this gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath 1420 sqft rambler and feel right at home. Close to JBLM! Amenities include: family room with brick fireplace that opens to the bright kitchen, skylights, ceiling fans, formal dining room, formal living room, security system, vaulted ceilings and much more. Large master suite with 3 closets, soaking tub, and separate vanity area. It is located on a large beautifully landscaped lot with sprinkler system and fenced back yard with shed. Covered back porch over the patio for entertaining, paved & gated R.V. parking spot plus 2 car garage. Sorry, no pets allowed. First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month's rent) and $300 processing fee due on move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8711 109th St South West have any available units?
8711 109th St South West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, WA.
How much is rent in Lakewood, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakewood Rent Report.
What amenities does 8711 109th St South West have?
Some of 8711 109th St South West's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8711 109th St South West currently offering any rent specials?
8711 109th St South West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8711 109th St South West pet-friendly?
No, 8711 109th St South West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 8711 109th St South West offer parking?
Yes, 8711 109th St South West offers parking.
Does 8711 109th St South West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8711 109th St South West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8711 109th St South West have a pool?
No, 8711 109th St South West does not have a pool.
Does 8711 109th St South West have accessible units?
No, 8711 109th St South West does not have accessible units.
Does 8711 109th St South West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8711 109th St South West has units with dishwashers.
