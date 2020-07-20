8711 109th St South West

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Step inside this gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath 1420 sqft rambler and feel right at home. Close to JBLM! Amenities include: family room with brick fireplace that opens to the bright kitchen, skylights, ceiling fans, formal dining room, formal living room, security system, vaulted ceilings and much more. Large master suite with 3 closets, soaking tub, and separate vanity area. It is located on a large beautifully landscaped lot with sprinkler system and fenced back yard with shed. Covered back porch over the patio for entertaining, paved & gated R.V. parking spot plus 2 car garage. Sorry, no pets allowed. First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month's rent) and $300 processing fee due on move in.