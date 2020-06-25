All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated May 10 2019 at 10:54 AM

8631 Zircon Dr SW #P3

8631 Zircon Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

8631 Zircon Drive Southwest, Lakewood, WA 98498
North Lakewood

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath Condo in The Bluffs- available NOW!! - Beautifully renovated 3 bed/2 bath upper unit condo overlooking pool in well desired neighborhood! Tons of amenities including pool fun, sport court and enchanting forest like environment. Unit includes all new floors, kitchen, bathrooms, appliances, fixtures. Basically brand new! Rent includes water and trash. Must meet qualifications for approval. Please call Alyson to view 253-468-2294.

Screening fee: $55.00
Rent: $1695.00
Deposit: $1695.00

(RLNE4862089)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8631 Zircon Dr SW #P3 have any available units?
8631 Zircon Dr SW #P3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, WA.
How much is rent in Lakewood, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakewood Rent Report.
Is 8631 Zircon Dr SW #P3 currently offering any rent specials?
8631 Zircon Dr SW #P3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8631 Zircon Dr SW #P3 pet-friendly?
No, 8631 Zircon Dr SW #P3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 8631 Zircon Dr SW #P3 offer parking?
No, 8631 Zircon Dr SW #P3 does not offer parking.
Does 8631 Zircon Dr SW #P3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8631 Zircon Dr SW #P3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8631 Zircon Dr SW #P3 have a pool?
Yes, 8631 Zircon Dr SW #P3 has a pool.
Does 8631 Zircon Dr SW #P3 have accessible units?
No, 8631 Zircon Dr SW #P3 does not have accessible units.
Does 8631 Zircon Dr SW #P3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8631 Zircon Dr SW #P3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8631 Zircon Dr SW #P3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8631 Zircon Dr SW #P3 does not have units with air conditioning.
