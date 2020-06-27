All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated August 28 2019 at 12:08 AM

8305 Lawndale Avenue Southwest

8305 Lawndale Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

8305 Lawndale Avenue Southwest, Lakewood, WA 98498
Central Lakes

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
For more information and/or instructions for applying for this home, please visit our website at www.doublez.net

Beautiful! Newly Updated Duplex In Lakewood!!! Spacious 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex W/ A/C!!! Large Open Living Room, Laundry/Mudroom, Washer/Dryer Hookups, and Beautifully Updated Kitchens. Nice Level Lot, Large Yard. Close to Shopping, Dining and Freeway Access. Minutes from JBLM.

**POOR CREDIT MAY OR MAY NOT BE ACCEPTED!! DEPENDENT ON ALL VERIFIABLE RENTAL CRITERIA AS A WHOLE**

Utilities:
Electric: PSE
Water: $30 in addition to rent
Refuse: Lemays
Sewer $57 in addition to rent
Cable TV: Comcast
Heat: Ductless HVAC with AC

Pets: Negotiable
Subject to:
$250 Non-Refundable Pet Fee
$250 Non-Refundable Pet Pest Treatment Fee

$300 Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee
$150 Non-Refundable Admin Fee

TOTAL MOVE IN $3337

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available 8/16/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8305 Lawndale Avenue Southwest have any available units?
8305 Lawndale Avenue Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, WA.
How much is rent in Lakewood, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakewood Rent Report.
What amenities does 8305 Lawndale Avenue Southwest have?
Some of 8305 Lawndale Avenue Southwest's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8305 Lawndale Avenue Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
8305 Lawndale Avenue Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8305 Lawndale Avenue Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 8305 Lawndale Avenue Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 8305 Lawndale Avenue Southwest offer parking?
No, 8305 Lawndale Avenue Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 8305 Lawndale Avenue Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8305 Lawndale Avenue Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8305 Lawndale Avenue Southwest have a pool?
No, 8305 Lawndale Avenue Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 8305 Lawndale Avenue Southwest have accessible units?
No, 8305 Lawndale Avenue Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 8305 Lawndale Avenue Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 8305 Lawndale Avenue Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
