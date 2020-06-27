8305 Lawndale Avenue Southwest

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

For more information and/or instructions for applying for this home, please visit our website at www.doublez.net



Beautiful! Newly Updated Duplex In Lakewood!!! Spacious 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex W/ A/C!!! Large Open Living Room, Laundry/Mudroom, Washer/Dryer Hookups, and Beautifully Updated Kitchens. Nice Level Lot, Large Yard. Close to Shopping, Dining and Freeway Access. Minutes from JBLM.



**POOR CREDIT MAY OR MAY NOT BE ACCEPTED!! DEPENDENT ON ALL VERIFIABLE RENTAL CRITERIA AS A WHOLE**



Utilities:

Electric: PSE

Water: $30 in addition to rent

Refuse: Lemays

Sewer $57 in addition to rent

Cable TV: Comcast

Heat: Ductless HVAC with AC



Pets: Negotiable

Subject to:

$250 Non-Refundable Pet Fee

$250 Non-Refundable Pet Pest Treatment Fee



$300 Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee

$150 Non-Refundable Admin Fee



TOTAL MOVE IN $3337



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available 8/16/19



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.