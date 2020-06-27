8305 Lawndale Avenue Southwest

Amenities
Beautiful! Newly Updated Duplex In Lakewood!!! Spacious 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex W/ A/C!!! Large Open Living Room, Laundry/Mudroom, Washer/Dryer Hookups, and Beautifully Updated Kitchens. Nice Level Lot, Large Yard. Close to Shopping, Dining and Freeway Access. Minutes from JBLM.
**POOR CREDIT MAY OR MAY NOT BE ACCEPTED!! DEPENDENT ON ALL VERIFIABLE RENTAL CRITERIA AS A WHOLE**
Utilities:
Electric: PSE
Water: $30 in addition to rent
Refuse: Lemays
Sewer $57 in addition to rent
Cable TV: Comcast
Heat: Ductless HVAC with AC
Pets: Negotiable
Subject to:
$250 Non-Refundable Pet Fee
$250 Non-Refundable Pet Pest Treatment Fee
$300 Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee
$150 Non-Refundable Admin Fee
TOTAL MOVE IN $3337
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available 8/16/19
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
