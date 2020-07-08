Rent Calculator
Lakewood, WA
/
8226 Custer Rd SW
Last updated May 26 2020 at 11:35 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8226 Custer Rd SW
8226 Custer Road Southwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
8226 Custer Road Southwest, Lakewood, WA 98499
North Lakewood
Amenities
in unit laundry
dogs allowed
parking
some paid utils
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
8226 Custer Rd - Property Id: 270819
- 2 bedroom/ 1 bath (standing shower only)
- washer/dryer
- backyard
- open parking
- Duplex Unit
-Furnished apartment (please inquire for non furnished rate)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/270819
Property Id 270819
(RLNE5741707)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8226 Custer Rd SW have any available units?
8226 Custer Rd SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lakewood, WA
.
How much is rent in Lakewood, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Lakewood Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8226 Custer Rd SW have?
Some of 8226 Custer Rd SW's amenities include in unit laundry, dogs allowed, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8226 Custer Rd SW currently offering any rent specials?
8226 Custer Rd SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8226 Custer Rd SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 8226 Custer Rd SW is pet friendly.
Does 8226 Custer Rd SW offer parking?
Yes, 8226 Custer Rd SW offers parking.
Does 8226 Custer Rd SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8226 Custer Rd SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8226 Custer Rd SW have a pool?
No, 8226 Custer Rd SW does not have a pool.
Does 8226 Custer Rd SW have accessible units?
No, 8226 Custer Rd SW does not have accessible units.
Does 8226 Custer Rd SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 8226 Custer Rd SW does not have units with dishwashers.
