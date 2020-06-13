Apartment List
/
WA
/
lakewood
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:38 AM

77 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lakewood, WA

Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lakeview
23 Units Available
Village at Seeley Lake
9501 59th Ave SW, Lakewood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,528
1206 sqft
Convenient location close to McChord Air Force Base, Lakewood Towne Center and Fort Lewis Army Base. Community features dog park, hot tub, gym, courtyard and more. Units include hardwood floors, dishwasher and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 01:00am
North Lakewood
11 Units Available
Beaumont Grand Apartment Homes
8504 82nd St SW, Lakewood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1145 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom homes are pet-friendly with modern kitchens, European cabinetry, fireplaces, walk-in closets, W/D hookups. Enjoy pool, fitness center, playgrounds and indoor basketball court. Easy access to local shopping, dining, schools.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Pacific
Contact for Availability
James
4828 123rd St SW, Lakewood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1240 sqft
Nestled in a peaceful, park-like setting, James Apartments offers renovated one, two and three bedroom apartments in Lakewood, WA.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Lakewood
1 Unit Available
9722 73rd St SW
9722 73rd Street Southwest, Lakewood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1650 sqft
9722 73rd St SW Available 07/01/20 9722 73rd St SW, 3 bed/1 3/4 bath rambler - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.75 bath rambler in Oakbrook neighborhood. Updated kitchen and bathrooms, family room with fireplace. Open great room with vaulted ceilings.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Lakes
1 Unit Available
7907 116th St Ct SW
7907 116th Street Ct SW, Lakewood, WA
7907 116th St Ct SW Available 07/11/20 Luxurious 5 bedroom home in Gravelly Lake Estates! - This thoughtfully designed home features 9' ceilings, large windows, open concept living perfect for entertaining.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
North Lakewood
1 Unit Available
8611 63rd Ave SW
8611 63rd Avenue Southwest, Lakewood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1330 sqft
Spacious (1339 sq. ft.) 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath located on private, quiet drive. Fenced yard with back patio---great for barbecues! Laundry room includes washer & dryer; attached garage with opener; landscaping service included.
Results within 1 mile of Lakewood
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Altitude 104
2201 104th St S, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1221 sqft
Fantastic Amenities and a Great Location Altitude 104 is a recently renovated, cutting edge community located in a beautiful park-like setting. We are located within minutes of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Hwy 512 and I-5, and major shopping centers.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Parkland
8 Units Available
Miramonte Apartments
11216 18th Ave S, Parkland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1025 sqft
The Best of Tacoma Miramonte is a small community nestled between Puyallup and Tacoma that gives residents the best of all worlds: The location feels private, peaceful and serene, yet you’re just a few minutes from amazing shopping, dining and
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Heatherstone Apartments
1809 105th St. Ct. S, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,693
1150 sqft
The Community that Cares Heatherstone Apartments is a beautiful property just south of Tacoma, Washington. Our community is located in a quiet neighborhood near schools, parks, and restaurants. We are also conveniently close to I-5, Hwy. 512, Ft.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
University Place
1 Unit Available
8408 62nd St W
8408 62nd Street West, University Place, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1881 sqft
Spacious 3 BD, 2.5 BA home in University Place! - Enjoy life in this architecturally unique 2-Story, 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in University Place! Located in the highly sought after Danbridge gated community.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2855 Chambers Bay Drive
2855 Chambers Bay Drive, Steilacoom, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2735 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bed Home With Sound Views!! 2855 Chambers Bay Dr Steilacoom!! ~~PENDING APPLICATION~~ - Beautiful 3 bedroom house with Sound Views in Desired Neighborhood.

1 of 16

Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
South Tacoma
1 Unit Available
6038 S Ferdinand St
6038 South Ferdinand Street, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1465 sqft
3 bed 1.5 bath with wrap around deck. - Application Pending: Over 1300 square feet of living space on large lot. Main level home with 3 bed rooms and 1.5 bath large kitchen with gas stove, open living room / dinning room with gas fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of Lakewood
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Parkland
3 Units Available
Monterra
416 111th Street Ct E, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1150 sqft
Quiet Community in Tacoma Monterra Apartment Homes are conveniently located just south of Tacoma, Washington. Find comfort in relaxing in our indoor/ outdoor swimming pools, hot tub and sauna.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:05am
West End
58 Units Available
Boulders at Puget Sound
2602 Westridge Ave W, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,484
1158 sqft
Close to Oneluvdesigns, Day Island Yacht Harbor, Titlow Beach Marine Preserve, Tacoma Community College, Curtis Senior High School, Fircrest Golf Club. Pet-friendly apartments with in-unit laundry, attached and detached garages, resort-style pool, fitness center, corporate leases.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
University Place
16 Units Available
StonePointe at University Place
3806 78th Avenue Ct W, University Place, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,864
1200 sqft
Near Puget Sound and the Cascade Mountain Range. Updated apartments featuring hardwood floors, a fireplace, and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. On-site pool, 24-hour gym, and a hot tub. Garages available.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
907 Chambers St
907 Chambers Street, Steilacoom, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1432 sqft
907 Chambers St Available 07/06/20 3 Bedroom Gem in Steilacoom! - The beautiful 3bd/1.75bath rambler is in the peaceful town of Steilacoom.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Edmond Village
1 Unit Available
1278 Hudson Street
1278 Hudson Street, DuPont, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1600 sqft
1278 Hudson Street Available 07/13/20 1278 Hudson Street - This craftsman style home is great, featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 1650 sq. ft. and an open kitchen with eating space.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Parkland
1 Unit Available
608 113th Street East
608 113th Street East, Parkland, WA
Available 06/19/20 AVAILABLE JUNE 19, 2020. Nice 4bdr/2.5ba unit in quiet, gated community. Gas fireplace, lots of cabinets in kitchen, laundry room upstairs with all bedrooms. Master bedroom has 3/4 bath.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fircrest
1 Unit Available
1435 Cottonwood Ave
1435 Cottonwood Avenue, Fircrest, WA
1435 Cottonwood Ave Available 07/01/20 - Charming, 4 Bedroom Fircrest Neighborhood. Grand, vaulted ceilings upon entry with light shining through! Living room leads into kitchen/dining area with double sided fireplace.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West End
1 Unit Available
1356 N Skyline
1356 Skyline Drive, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1576 sqft
Newly Updated Garden Home Near Narrows Bridge - This newly updated 3 Bed 1 3/4 Bath home is a Garden Paradise. Located in Tacoma's West End with easy access to WA16, shopping, nearby Highlands Golf Coarse, local parks and schools.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Tacoma
1 Unit Available
620 S Ainsworth Ave
620 South Ainsworth Avenue, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
*Photos are of a different property posted with permission and reflect what the remodel will look like after completion. Completion date June 2020. This property is available on a rent to own basis, subject to approval.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North End
1 Unit Available
615 N. Monroe St
615 North Monroe Street, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
North Tacoma home close to everything! - 3/4 bedrooms, 1 3/4 bath, 2632 square foot home. Remodeled kitchen with LG hi-mac counters, stainless appliances, large gas range and soft close drawers and cabinets.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Edmond Village
1 Unit Available
2606 Mitchell Avenue
2606 Mitchell Avenue, DuPont, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1739 sqft
2606 Mitchell Avenue Available 06/22/20 2606 Mitchell Avenue - This 2 story townhouse features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, living room with gas fireplace, and dining area. Open kitchen has breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, and pantry.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North End
1 Unit Available
806 N Alder St.
806 North Alder Street, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1850 sqft
Newly Updated 3 Bedroom Home Near UPS and Desirable 6th Ave Business District - You will love this newly updated 3 bedroom home near University of Puget Sound and 6th Ave Business District. New flooring throughout and fresh paint.

June 2020 Lakewood Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Lakewood Rent Report. Lakewood rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lakewood rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Lakewood Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Lakewood Rent Report. Lakewood rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lakewood rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Lakewood rent trends were flat over the past month

Lakewood rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have increased moderately by 2.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Lakewood stand at $1,211 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,508 for a two-bedroom. Lakewood's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Seattle Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Lakewood, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Seattle metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lakewood has the least expensive rents in the Seattle metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,508; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.4%.
    • Bellevue has seen rents fall by 0.5% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Seattle metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,422.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Lakewood

    As rents have increased moderately in Lakewood, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Lakewood is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Washington as a whole logging rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.6% in Spokane and 0.7% in Vancouver.
    • Lakewood's median two-bedroom rent of $1,508 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.4% increase in Lakewood.
    • While Lakewood's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Denver (-0.4%), and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Lakewood than most large cities. For example, Spokane has a median 2BR rent of $904, where Lakewood is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Seattle
    $1,360
    $1,690
    -0.3%
    1.2%
    Tacoma
    $1,260
    $1,570
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Bellevue
    $1,950
    $2,420
    -0.5%
    2%
    Everett
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    1.1%
    Kent
    $1,500
    $1,870
    -0.2%
    1.5%
    Renton
    $1,720
    $2,150
    -0.5%
    2%
    Federal Way
    $1,410
    $1,760
    -0.1%
    0.2%
    Auburn
    $1,380
    $1,710
    0.2%
    0.9%
    Marysville
    $1,330
    $1,660
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Lakewood
    $1,210
    $1,510
    -0.1%
    2.4%
    Redmond
    $1,860
    $2,320
    -0.6%
    1.1%
    Kirkland
    $1,770
    $2,200
    -0.1%
    3.5%
    Sammamish
    $2,820
    $3,510
    -0.2%
    2%
    Puyallup
    $1,580
    $1,970
    0.4%
    1.1%
    Lynnwood
    $1,600
    $2,000
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    Bothell
    $1,840
    $2,290
    -0.5%
    1.6%
    Spanaway
    $1,330
    $1,650
    0.1%
    1%
    Mercer Island
    $2,050
    $2,560
    -1.1%
    -0.3%
    Kenmore
    $1,690
    $2,100
    0.3%
    -0.2%
    Mukilteo
    $1,750
    $2,180
    -1.5%
    -2.1%
    Mountlake Terrace
    $1,620
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    2.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLakewood 3 BedroomsLakewood Accessible Apartments
    Lakewood Apartments with BalconyLakewood Apartments with GarageLakewood Apartments with GymLakewood Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLakewood Apartments with Parking
    Lakewood Apartments with PoolLakewood Apartments with Washer-DryerLakewood Dog Friendly ApartmentsLakewood Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
    Lynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
    Olympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WA

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    North Lakewood
    Pacific

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Clover Park Technical CollegeShoreline Community College
    University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
    Cascadia College