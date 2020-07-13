115 Apartments for rent in Lakewood, WA with parking

At ease, soldiers, and welcome to your Lakewood, Washington apartment hunting headquarters! Situated in suburban Tacoma about 30 miles south of Seattle, Lakewood is a thriving city of its own that lays claim to some of the Puget Sound area’s most attractive and affordable apartments. Sound like a place you’d like to call home? Sure it does! But before you pack up shop and head to the Pacific Northwest in search of your dream pad, there are a few things you should know about life in Lakewood to make your search for the perfect apartment as seamless as possible… See more