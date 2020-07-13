Apartment List
115 Apartments for rent in Lakewood, WA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lakewood apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >
1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
6 Units Available
North Lakewood
Citizen and Oake
5406 82nd St SW, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,205
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location in the heart of Lakewood. Peaceful community features 24-hour maintenance, BBQ/grill, pool and hot tub. Units have private patio/balcony with relaxing views, fireplace and in-home laundry.
1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
7 Units Available
Central Lakes
Arbor Pointe
11432 105th Ave SW, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,261
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently Located Affordable rent and a great location is what you will find at Arbor Pointe, which is located in a quiet residential neighborhood near Pierce College.
1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
19 Units Available
Lakeview
Village at Seeley Lake
9501 59th Ave SW, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,238
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,041
1206 sqft
Convenient location close to McChord Air Force Base, Lakewood Towne Center and Fort Lewis Army Base. Community features dog park, hot tub, gym, courtyard and more. Units include hardwood floors, dishwasher and extra storage.
1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
1 Unit Available
Northeast Lakewood
Crown Pointe Apartments
2611 84th Street Ct S, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You Deserve the Royal Treatment When is the last time you felt at home? Here at Crown Pointe we make it our priority to give you a wonderful community to enjoy and a home to make memories in.
1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 12:35am
1 Unit Available
North Lakewood
Stonegate
7119 62nd Ave W, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stonegate in Lakewood. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 12:25am
10 Units Available
North Lakewood
Beaumont Grand Apartment Homes
8504 82nd St SW, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,290
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1145 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom homes are pet-friendly with modern kitchens, European cabinetry, fireplaces, walk-in closets, W/D hookups. Enjoy pool, fitness center, playgrounds and indoor basketball court. Easy access to local shopping, dining, schools.
1 of 9

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Pacific
James
4828 123rd St SW, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,029
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
893 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1240 sqft
Nestled in a peaceful, park-like setting, James Apartments offers renovated one, two and three bedroom apartments in Lakewood, WA.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Lakewood
8616 Meadow Road SW
8616 Meadow Road Southwest, Lakewood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
750 sqft
Freshly Painted 2BR/1BA Lakewood Duplex Apartment - Available now. Freshly painted 2BR/1BA duplex apartment. New carpet throughout. The bright kitchen and dining room allow for plenty of natural light.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Lakes
13063 Pacific Hwy SW #C
13063 Pacific Highway Southwest, Lakewood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
972 sqft
3 Bedroom Townhome Lakewood - 3 Bedroom 1 bath townhome condo in Lakewood. Your downstairs offers open concept living with brand new vinyl plank flooring throughout. Kitchen is fully applianced with new to newer appliances and ample cabinetry.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 02:19am
1 Unit Available
North Lakewood
8611 63rd Ave SW
8611 63rd Avenue Southwest, Lakewood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1330 sqft
Spacious (1339 sq. ft.) 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath located on private, quiet drive. Fenced yard with back patio---great for barbecues! Laundry room includes washer & dryer; attached garage with opener; landscaping service included.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Lakeview
9641 Meadow Rd SW - Unit A
9641 Meadow Road Southwest, Lakewood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
784 sqft
Charming 2 Bedroom! - Welcome to this beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath cottage style home.
Results within 1 mile of Lakewood
1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
3 Units Available
Heatherstone Apartments
1809 105th St. Ct. S, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,693
1150 sqft
The Community that Cares Heatherstone Apartments is a beautiful property just south of Tacoma, Washington. Our community is located in a quiet neighborhood near schools, parks, and restaurants. We are also conveniently close to I-5, Hwy. 512, Ft.
1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:25am
13 Units Available
Northeast Lakewood
Alta Apartments
2220 97th St S, Parkland, WA
Studio
$995
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,150
988 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1150 sqft
Alta Apartments is a large family friendly community located in Tacoma, WA.
1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
5 Units Available
South Tacoma
Valley Vista
6830 Tacoma Mall Blvd, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
980 sqft
This community provides residents with guest parking, clubhouse, and dog park. Apartments have fireplaces, in-unit laundry, and plush carpeting. Star-Lite Market Place Square and Wapato Park are close enough for residents to enjoy daily.
1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
4 Units Available
Parkland
Miramonte Apartments
11216 18th Ave S, Parkland, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
890 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Best of Tacoma Miramonte is a small community nestled between Puyallup and Tacoma that gives residents the best of all worlds: The location feels private, peaceful and serene, yet you’re just a few minutes from amazing shopping, dining and
1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
4 Units Available
Altitude 104
2201 104th St S, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,817
1221 sqft
Fantastic Amenities and a Great Location Altitude 104 is a recently renovated, cutting edge community located in a beautiful park-like setting. We are located within minutes of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Hwy 512 and I-5, and major shopping centers.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Parkland
11002 Ainsworth Ave S
11002 Ainsworth Avenue South, Parkland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1076 sqft
Remodeled 3BD/1Bath Parkland Duplex! - This cozy 3 Bed/1 Bath daylight rambler duplex has just remodeled with fresh paint, new blinds, and new laminate tile flooring throughout.

1 of 16

Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
South Tacoma
6038 S Ferdinand St
6038 South Ferdinand Street, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1465 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
3 bed 1.5 bath with wrap around deck. - Application Pending: Over 1300 square feet of living space on large lot. Main level home with 3 bed rooms and 1.5 bath large kitchen with gas stove, open living room / dinning room with gas fireplace.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Parkland
11402 19th Ave Ct S
11402 19th Avenue Court South, Parkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
Newly Updated 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex - This newly updated 2 bedroom 1 Bath Parkland duplex is ready for you. New flooring throughout, fresh paint, baseboard heat and all new electrical service.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
University Place
7814-65th St Ct W
7814 65th Street Court West, University Place, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home in University Place - Welcome home to this Beautiful 4 bedroom home in Desired neighborhood across from Charles Wright Academy in University Place. This home is currently being worked on. New carpets.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South End
8047 S Alaska ST
8047 South Alaska Street, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1936 sqft
8047 S Alaska ST Available 08/03/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom in Convenient Location! - This Tacoma Split-Level offers incredible space and luxury finishes! Upstairs find hardwood floors throughout the open living, dining and kitchen! The kitchen
Results within 5 miles of Lakewood
1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
19 Units Available
West End
Avery on Pearl
1202 N Pearl St, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,255
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
902 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Short drive to Tacoma Narrows Bridge and Titlow Park. Newly remodeled units with black appliances, two-tone paint, fireplace, balcony/patio. Community offers dog park, jogging track, playground. Close to schools and several parks.
1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:27am
60 Units Available
West End
Boulders at Puget Sound
2602 Westridge Ave W, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,170
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,764
1158 sqft
Close to Oneluvdesigns, Day Island Yacht Harbor, Titlow Beach Marine Preserve, Tacoma Community College, Curtis Senior High School, Fircrest Golf Club. Pet-friendly apartments with in-unit laundry, attached and detached garages, resort-style pool, fitness center, corporate leases.
1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
2 Units Available
Parkland
Monterra
416 111th Street Ct E, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1150 sqft
Quiet Community in Tacoma Monterra Apartment Homes are conveniently located just south of Tacoma, Washington. Find comfort in relaxing in our indoor/ outdoor swimming pools, hot tub and sauna.
City Guide for Lakewood, WA

At ease, soldiers, and welcome to your Lakewood, Washington apartment hunting headquarters! Situated in suburban Tacoma about 30 miles south of Seattle, Lakewood is a thriving city of its own that lays claim to some of the Puget Sound area’s most attractive and affordable apartments. Sound like a place you’d like to call home? Sure it does! But before you pack up shop and head to the Pacific Northwest in search of your dream pad, there are a few things you should know about life in Lakewood to make your search for the perfect apartment as seamless as possible… See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Lakewood, WA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lakewood apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

