7919 98th Avenue Southwest

Wonderful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath big split level home in Lakewood!!! This wonderful home has new carpet and paint through out home. Home has a fenced back yard, nice size family room!! Home is located in a cul-de-sac in Oakbrook in Lakewood!!
**POOR CREDIT MAY OR MAY NOT BE ACCEPTED!! DEPENDENT ON ALL VERIFIABLE RENTAL CRITERIA AS A WHOLE**
Utilities:
Electric: TCL
Gas: PSE
Water: Lakewood Water
Refuse: LeMay
Sewer: $57 in addition to rent
Cable: Comcast
Heat: GFA
Pets: Negotiable
Subject to:
$250 Non-Refundable Pet Fee
$500 Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee
$150 Non-Refundable Admin Fee
TOTAL MOVE IN $3907
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,850, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available 12/5/19
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
