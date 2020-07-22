All apartments in Lakewood
Home
/
Lakewood, WA
/
7919 98th Avenue Southwest
Last updated December 6 2019 at 6:17 PM

7919 98th Avenue Southwest

7919 98th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

7919 98th Avenue Southwest, Lakewood, WA 98498
North Lakewood

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
For more information and/or instructions for applying for this home, please visit our website at WWW.doublez.net.

Wonderful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath big split level home in Lakewood!!! This wonderful home has new carpet and paint through out home. Home has a fenced back yard, nice size family room!! Home is located in a cul-de-sac in Oakbrook in Lakewood!!

**POOR CREDIT MAY OR MAY NOT BE ACCEPTED!! DEPENDENT ON ALL VERIFIABLE RENTAL CRITERIA AS A WHOLE**

Utilities:
Electric: TCL
Gas: PSE
Water: Lakewood Water
Refuse: LeMay
Sewer: $57 in addition to rent
Cable: Comcast
Heat: GFA

Pets: Negotiable
Subject to:
$250 Non-Refundable Pet Fee

$500 Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee
$150 Non-Refundable Admin Fee

TOTAL MOVE IN $3907

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,850, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available 12/5/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7919 98th Avenue Southwest have any available units?
7919 98th Avenue Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, WA.
How much is rent in Lakewood, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakewood Rent Report.
Is 7919 98th Avenue Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
7919 98th Avenue Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7919 98th Avenue Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 7919 98th Avenue Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 7919 98th Avenue Southwest offer parking?
No, 7919 98th Avenue Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 7919 98th Avenue Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7919 98th Avenue Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7919 98th Avenue Southwest have a pool?
No, 7919 98th Avenue Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 7919 98th Avenue Southwest have accessible units?
No, 7919 98th Avenue Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 7919 98th Avenue Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 7919 98th Avenue Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7919 98th Avenue Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 7919 98th Avenue Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
