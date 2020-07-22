7919 98th Avenue Southwest

Amenities

Wonderful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath big split level home in Lakewood!!! This wonderful home has new carpet and paint through out home. Home has a fenced back yard, nice size family room!! Home is located in a cul-de-sac in Oakbrook in Lakewood!!



**POOR CREDIT MAY OR MAY NOT BE ACCEPTED!! DEPENDENT ON ALL VERIFIABLE RENTAL CRITERIA AS A WHOLE**



Utilities:

Electric: TCL

Gas: PSE

Water: Lakewood Water

Refuse: LeMay

Sewer: $57 in addition to rent

Cable: Comcast

Heat: GFA



Pets: Negotiable

Subject to:

$250 Non-Refundable Pet Fee



$500 Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee

$150 Non-Refundable Admin Fee



TOTAL MOVE IN $3907



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,850, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available 12/5/19



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.