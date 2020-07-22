7008 88th St SW

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Beautifully Renovated 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathroom Lakewood Home - Old world charm/ New world function! This charming, vintage craftsman has been renovated to keep the charm and step-up the function!



Step into the a sun room/ foyer with incredible natural light flowing in through large windows and continuing through into the sprawling living room. The living room hosts a perfect area for formal dining furniture and leads to the stunning and sleek kitchen with stainless steel appliances upscale white on white cabinets and counters.



A hall off of the living/ dining area hosts the bedrooms. A secondary room at the front and the master with seating area and walk-in closet toward the back of the house. The full bathroom is situated in between.



At the back of the house, a powder room/ laundry room combo with washer and dryer is located off of a mud room with access to the back yard and off-street parking.



RENT: $1695.00



DEPOSIT: $1200.00



SCREENING: $50.00 Per application



ADDITIONAL DEPOSIT: May be required, depending on history.



SEWER: $70.00 per month, paid with rent.



PET POLICY: Small, Adult pets will be considered with pet fee.



CONTRACT TERM: 12 Months



CONTACT PERSON: Katie Howard; Email: katiehoward@parkwoodrentals.com



On the corner of Woodbourne & 88th ST SW, this home is minutes from everything you need! Shopping, dining, schools, freeway access, public transportation and entertainment are all close by to this conveniently located home.



