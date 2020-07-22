7008 88th St SW

Amenities
Beautifully Renovated 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathroom Lakewood Home - Old world charm/ New world function! This charming, vintage craftsman has been renovated to keep the charm and step-up the function!
Step into the a sun room/ foyer with incredible natural light flowing in through large windows and continuing through into the sprawling living room. The living room hosts a perfect area for formal dining furniture and leads to the stunning and sleek kitchen with stainless steel appliances upscale white on white cabinets and counters.
A hall off of the living/ dining area hosts the bedrooms. A secondary room at the front and the master with seating area and walk-in closet toward the back of the house. The full bathroom is situated in between.
At the back of the house, a powder room/ laundry room combo with washer and dryer is located off of a mud room with access to the back yard and off-street parking.
RENT: $1695.00
DEPOSIT: $1200.00
SCREENING: $50.00 Per application
ADDITIONAL DEPOSIT: May be required, depending on history.
SEWER: $70.00 per month, paid with rent.
PET POLICY: Small, Adult pets will be considered with pet fee.
CONTRACT TERM: 12 Months
CONTACT PERSON: Katie Howard; Email: katiehoward@parkwoodrentals.com
On the corner of Woodbourne & 88th ST SW, this home is minutes from everything you need! Shopping, dining, schools, freeway access, public transportation and entertainment are all close by to this conveniently located home.
(RLNE3624446)