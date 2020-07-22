All apartments in Lakewood
7008 88th St SW
7008 88th St SW

7008 88th Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

7008 88th Street Southwest, Lakewood, WA 98499
Central Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Beautifully Renovated 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathroom Lakewood Home - Old world charm/ New world function! This charming, vintage craftsman has been renovated to keep the charm and step-up the function!

Step into the a sun room/ foyer with incredible natural light flowing in through large windows and continuing through into the sprawling living room. The living room hosts a perfect area for formal dining furniture and leads to the stunning and sleek kitchen with stainless steel appliances upscale white on white cabinets and counters.

A hall off of the living/ dining area hosts the bedrooms. A secondary room at the front and the master with seating area and walk-in closet toward the back of the house. The full bathroom is situated in between.

At the back of the house, a powder room/ laundry room combo with washer and dryer is located off of a mud room with access to the back yard and off-street parking.

RENT: $1695.00

DEPOSIT: $1200.00

SCREENING: $50.00 Per application

ADDITIONAL DEPOSIT: May be required, depending on history.

SEWER: $70.00 per month, paid with rent.

PET POLICY: Small, Adult pets will be considered with pet fee.

CONTRACT TERM: 12 Months

CONTACT PERSON: Katie Howard; Email: katiehoward@parkwoodrentals.com

On the corner of Woodbourne & 88th ST SW, this home is minutes from everything you need! Shopping, dining, schools, freeway access, public transportation and entertainment are all close by to this conveniently located home.

(RLNE3624446)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7008 88th St SW have any available units?
7008 88th St SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, WA.
How much is rent in Lakewood, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakewood Rent Report.
What amenities does 7008 88th St SW have?
Some of 7008 88th St SW's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7008 88th St SW currently offering any rent specials?
7008 88th St SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7008 88th St SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 7008 88th St SW is pet friendly.
Does 7008 88th St SW offer parking?
Yes, 7008 88th St SW offers parking.
Does 7008 88th St SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7008 88th St SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7008 88th St SW have a pool?
No, 7008 88th St SW does not have a pool.
Does 7008 88th St SW have accessible units?
No, 7008 88th St SW does not have accessible units.
Does 7008 88th St SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 7008 88th St SW does not have units with dishwashers.
