5606 111th St SW 2

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking recently renovated some paid utils range

Unit 2 Available 06/01/20 Cute, Updated 1 Bed 1 Bath Close to Towne Center - Property Id: 217274



Please text 425-298-3293 and reach out if interested in a showing.



An updated unit located in a quiet neighborhood, this home is within walking distance to restaurants and shopping. It's 650 sq. ft and has a big yard with dedicated parking. A shared, non-coin operated washer and dryer are provided at the building.



Criteria

Must have a minimum credit score of 650 (open to lower if no evictions/good rental history)

Gross combined income must be at least 3x the rent

All applicants must pass a background check



Monthly payment

Rent : $975

Sewer: $49.35/month

Small pets : +$25/month

Large pets : +$50/month



Please note all pets must be approved



Due at signing

Security + 1st month's + 1st month's sewer : $975 + $975 + $49.35 = $1999.35

Pets : $300 refundable deposit ($500 for two)



Terms

Month-to-month

Water and yard maintenance are paid by Landlord.

Sewer will be billed back to the tenants, $49.35 a month

Power and waste management in tenant's name

Required to have renters insurance

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/217274

