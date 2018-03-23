5606 111th St SW 2

Amenities
Unit 2 Available 06/01/20 Cute, Updated 1 Bed 1 Bath Close to Towne Center - Property Id: 217274
Please text 425-298-3293 and reach out if interested in a showing.
An updated unit located in a quiet neighborhood, this home is within walking distance to restaurants and shopping. It's 650 sq. ft and has a big yard with dedicated parking. A shared, non-coin operated washer and dryer are provided at the building.
Criteria
Must have a minimum credit score of 650 (open to lower if no evictions/good rental history)
Gross combined income must be at least 3x the rent
All applicants must pass a background check
Monthly payment
Rent : $975
Sewer: $49.35/month
Small pets : +$25/month
Large pets : +$50/month
Please note all pets must be approved
Due at signing
Security + 1st month's + 1st month's sewer : $975 + $975 + $49.35 = $1999.35
Pets : $300 refundable deposit ($500 for two)
Terms
Month-to-month
Water and yard maintenance are paid by Landlord.
Sewer will be billed back to the tenants, $49.35 a month
Power and waste management in tenant's name
Required to have renters insurance
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/217274
Property Id 217274
