5606 111th St SW 2
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

5606 111th St SW 2

5606 111th Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

5606 111th Street Southwest, Lakewood, WA 98499
Lakeview

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Unit 2 Available 06/01/20 Cute, Updated 1 Bed 1 Bath Close to Towne Center - Property Id: 217274

Please text 425-298-3293 and reach out if interested in a showing.

An updated unit located in a quiet neighborhood, this home is within walking distance to restaurants and shopping. It's 650 sq. ft and has a big yard with dedicated parking. A shared, non-coin operated washer and dryer are provided at the building.

Criteria
Must have a minimum credit score of 650 (open to lower if no evictions/good rental history)
Gross combined income must be at least 3x the rent
All applicants must pass a background check

Monthly payment
Rent : $975
Sewer: $49.35/month
Small pets : +$25/month
Large pets : +$50/month

Please note all pets must be approved

Due at signing
Security + 1st month's + 1st month's sewer : $975 + $975 + $49.35 = $1999.35
Pets : $300 refundable deposit ($500 for two)

Terms
Month-to-month
Water and yard maintenance are paid by Landlord.
Sewer will be billed back to the tenants, $49.35 a month
Power and waste management in tenant's name
Required to have renters insurance
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/217274
Property Id 217274

(RLNE5750375)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5606 111th St SW 2 have any available units?
5606 111th St SW 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, WA.
How much is rent in Lakewood, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakewood Rent Report.
What amenities does 5606 111th St SW 2 have?
Some of 5606 111th St SW 2's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5606 111th St SW 2 currently offering any rent specials?
5606 111th St SW 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5606 111th St SW 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5606 111th St SW 2 is pet friendly.
Does 5606 111th St SW 2 offer parking?
Yes, 5606 111th St SW 2 offers parking.
Does 5606 111th St SW 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5606 111th St SW 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5606 111th St SW 2 have a pool?
No, 5606 111th St SW 2 does not have a pool.
Does 5606 111th St SW 2 have accessible units?
No, 5606 111th St SW 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 5606 111th St SW 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5606 111th St SW 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
