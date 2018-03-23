All apartments in Lakewood
Location

5211 Solberg Drive Southwest, Lakewood, WA 98499
Pacific

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Must See! 3 Bedroom 3.5 Bath townhouse in Lakewood. Close to freeways and shopping, this is the perfect commuter. Home features updated open layout kitchen and living area. Stainless Steele Appliances. Master and a bedroom upstairs upstairs. Washer and Dryer upstairs. One bedroom downstairs with it's own bathroom and separate entrance. Hurry! This will not last! First $1750 & Deposit $1750 required upon move in. App $50. RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED!!

**Please see www.bcirent.com for availability. For all applications please see http://www.bcirent.com/tenant-info and submit to BCI Properties LLC with a copy of ID & Social, proof of income, as well as the screening fee which can be done online as well.

For showing or more info, please Contact:
Tanisha White
253-241-4003

OR

BCI Properties, LLC
Licensed Real Estate Brokerage
9702 S Tacoma Way Suite #106
Lakewood, WA 98499
Office: (253) 531-2000 or; (253) 531-1010
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5211 Solberg Drive Southwest have any available units?
5211 Solberg Drive Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, WA.
How much is rent in Lakewood, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakewood Rent Report.
Is 5211 Solberg Drive Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
5211 Solberg Drive Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5211 Solberg Drive Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 5211 Solberg Drive Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 5211 Solberg Drive Southwest offer parking?
No, 5211 Solberg Drive Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 5211 Solberg Drive Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5211 Solberg Drive Southwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5211 Solberg Drive Southwest have a pool?
No, 5211 Solberg Drive Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 5211 Solberg Drive Southwest have accessible units?
No, 5211 Solberg Drive Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 5211 Solberg Drive Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 5211 Solberg Drive Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5211 Solberg Drive Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 5211 Solberg Drive Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
