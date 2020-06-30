13055 Pacific Hwy SW, Unit C

Amenities

pet friendly coffee bar air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar

A must have: Gorgeous Condo in Lakewood! - Located near all the essentials! This gorgeous condo made up of 2 bed / 1 bath with approx. 972 SQ. FT. is close to public transportation, JBLM, schools, coffee shops, restaurants, and grocery stores. With it's amazing layout and charm you are sure to fall in love!



Rent: $1,395.00 and Deposit is $1,350.00.



Website: www.nrbproperties.net

Direct link to apply: https://apply.alliance2020.com/a/zpY/



This home does not have Cooling or Air Conditioning. Pets are subject to approval and will require a minimum of $250 nonrefundable pet fee (per pet) and a minimum of $25 pet rent (per pet/ per month).



Pictures are of a model unit and will differ in size, appliances, and layout. The home has a no smoking policy. All Information Provided is Deemed Reliable But is not Guaranteed. Lot Sizes and Square Footage Are Estimates. Photos on NRB Property Management listings are not to be used for any purpose without written permission from NRB's Owner Randy Schell. Website: www.nrbproperties.net.



(RLNE5614813)