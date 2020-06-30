All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 13055 Pacific Hwy SW, Unit C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, WA
/
13055 Pacific Hwy SW, Unit C
Last updated April 17 2020 at 10:30 AM

13055 Pacific Hwy SW, Unit C

13055 Pacific Highway Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

13055 Pacific Highway Southwest, Lakewood, WA 98499
South Lakes

Amenities

pet friendly
coffee bar
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
A must have: Gorgeous Condo in Lakewood! - Located near all the essentials! This gorgeous condo made up of 2 bed / 1 bath with approx. 972 SQ. FT. is close to public transportation, JBLM, schools, coffee shops, restaurants, and grocery stores. With it's amazing layout and charm you are sure to fall in love!

Rent: $1,395.00 and Deposit is $1,350.00.

Website: www.nrbproperties.net
Direct link to apply: https://apply.alliance2020.com/a/zpY/

This home does not have Cooling or Air Conditioning. Pets are subject to approval and will require a minimum of $250 nonrefundable pet fee (per pet) and a minimum of $25 pet rent (per pet/ per month).

Pictures are of a model unit and will differ in size, appliances, and layout. The home has a no smoking policy. All Information Provided is Deemed Reliable But is not Guaranteed. Lot Sizes and Square Footage Are Estimates. Photos on NRB Property Management listings are not to be used for any purpose without written permission from NRB's Owner Randy Schell. Website: www.nrbproperties.net.

(RLNE5614813)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13055 Pacific Hwy SW, Unit C have any available units?
13055 Pacific Hwy SW, Unit C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, WA.
How much is rent in Lakewood, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakewood Rent Report.
Is 13055 Pacific Hwy SW, Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
13055 Pacific Hwy SW, Unit C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13055 Pacific Hwy SW, Unit C pet-friendly?
Yes, 13055 Pacific Hwy SW, Unit C is pet friendly.
Does 13055 Pacific Hwy SW, Unit C offer parking?
No, 13055 Pacific Hwy SW, Unit C does not offer parking.
Does 13055 Pacific Hwy SW, Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13055 Pacific Hwy SW, Unit C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13055 Pacific Hwy SW, Unit C have a pool?
No, 13055 Pacific Hwy SW, Unit C does not have a pool.
Does 13055 Pacific Hwy SW, Unit C have accessible units?
No, 13055 Pacific Hwy SW, Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 13055 Pacific Hwy SW, Unit C have units with dishwashers?
No, 13055 Pacific Hwy SW, Unit C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13055 Pacific Hwy SW, Unit C have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13055 Pacific Hwy SW, Unit C has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Citizen and Oake
5406 82nd St SW
Lakewood, WA 98499
Arbor Pointe
11432 105th Ave SW
Lakewood, WA 98498
Village at Seeley Lake
9501 59th Ave SW
Lakewood, WA 98499
Merrill Creek
6022 78th Street Ct W
Lakewood, WA 98499
Stonegate
7119 62nd Ave W
Lakewood, WA 98499
James
4828 123rd St SW
Lakewood, WA 98499
Beaumont Grand Apartment Homes
8504 82nd St SW
Lakewood, WA 98498

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Dog Friendly Apartments
Lakewood Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Olympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North Lakewood
Pacific

Apartments Near Colleges

Clover Park Technical CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College