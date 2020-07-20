All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

10702 Hill Terrace Southwest

10702 Hill Terrace Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

10702 Hill Terrace Drive Southwest, Lakewood, WA 98498
Central Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10702 Hill Terrace Southwest have any available units?
10702 Hill Terrace Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, WA.
How much is rent in Lakewood, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakewood Rent Report.
Is 10702 Hill Terrace Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
10702 Hill Terrace Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10702 Hill Terrace Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 10702 Hill Terrace Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 10702 Hill Terrace Southwest offer parking?
No, 10702 Hill Terrace Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 10702 Hill Terrace Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10702 Hill Terrace Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10702 Hill Terrace Southwest have a pool?
No, 10702 Hill Terrace Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 10702 Hill Terrace Southwest have accessible units?
No, 10702 Hill Terrace Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 10702 Hill Terrace Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 10702 Hill Terrace Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10702 Hill Terrace Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 10702 Hill Terrace Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
