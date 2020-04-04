All apartments in Lake Stickney
Last updated April 4 2020 at 3:19 AM

2822 144th Pl SW

2822 144th Place Southwest · (425) 513-0209
Location

2822 144th Place Southwest, Lake Stickney, WA 98087

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2822 144th Pl SW · Avail. now

$2,695

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3083 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 Bed, 3.5 Bath Home - Beautiful 4 bedroom home approximately 3083 sq. ft. features include open entry, formal living room, dining room, open kitchen with hardwood floors, center island, plenty of cabinet space and slider to back deck. Living room with gas fireplace and lots of natural light. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms including a large master with 5 piece en suite bath. There is also a large bonus room and main bath. Downstairs is a family room, the 4th bedroom, a full bathroom and access to backyard.Pets on a case by case, 25 lbs or less. Non-smoking KIO/PTS/AB.

(RLNE4805600)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2822 144th Pl SW have any available units?
2822 144th Pl SW has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2822 144th Pl SW have?
Some of 2822 144th Pl SW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2822 144th Pl SW currently offering any rent specials?
2822 144th Pl SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2822 144th Pl SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2822 144th Pl SW is pet friendly.
Does 2822 144th Pl SW offer parking?
No, 2822 144th Pl SW does not offer parking.
Does 2822 144th Pl SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2822 144th Pl SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2822 144th Pl SW have a pool?
No, 2822 144th Pl SW does not have a pool.
Does 2822 144th Pl SW have accessible units?
No, 2822 144th Pl SW does not have accessible units.
Does 2822 144th Pl SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2822 144th Pl SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2822 144th Pl SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 2822 144th Pl SW does not have units with air conditioning.
