14511 15th Pl W B

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Unit B Available 06/15/20 Spacious House near everything, freeway & shopping - Property Id: 250325



The property is in GreenBrooke a very nice quiet neighborhood. Open concept features great room, hardwood laminate, kitchen boasts granite counters, SS appliances, hot water, gas stove $ breakfast bar. Lovely Master suite with huge WIC convenient upstairs laundry and spacious upper level loft. Close to Alderwood Mall Park and Ride, & easy access to the I-5/405 freeway, Shopping and to Boeing. Three Levels building with attached 2 cars parking garage.

