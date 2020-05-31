All apartments in Lake Stickney
14511 15th Pl W B

14511 15th Place West · No Longer Available
Location

14511 15th Place West, Lake Stickney, WA 98087

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Unit B Available 06/15/20 Spacious House near everything, freeway & shopping - Property Id: 250325

The property is in GreenBrooke a very nice quiet neighborhood. Open concept features great room, hardwood laminate, kitchen boasts granite counters, SS appliances, hot water, gas stove $ breakfast bar. Lovely Master suite with huge WIC convenient upstairs laundry and spacious upper level loft. Close to Alderwood Mall Park and Ride, & easy access to the I-5/405 freeway, Shopping and to Boeing. Three Levels building with attached 2 cars parking garage.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/250325
Property Id 250325

(RLNE5735472)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14511 15th Pl W B have any available units?
14511 15th Pl W B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Stickney, WA.
What amenities does 14511 15th Pl W B have?
Some of 14511 15th Pl W B's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14511 15th Pl W B currently offering any rent specials?
14511 15th Pl W B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14511 15th Pl W B pet-friendly?
Yes, 14511 15th Pl W B is pet friendly.
Does 14511 15th Pl W B offer parking?
Yes, 14511 15th Pl W B offers parking.
Does 14511 15th Pl W B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14511 15th Pl W B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14511 15th Pl W B have a pool?
No, 14511 15th Pl W B does not have a pool.
Does 14511 15th Pl W B have accessible units?
No, 14511 15th Pl W B does not have accessible units.
Does 14511 15th Pl W B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14511 15th Pl W B has units with dishwashers.
Does 14511 15th Pl W B have units with air conditioning?
No, 14511 15th Pl W B does not have units with air conditioning.

