Last updated April 4 2020 at 3:19 AM

2807 NE 183rd

2807 Northeast 183rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

2807 Northeast 183rd Street, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155
Brookside

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2807 NE 183rd Available 05/02/20 Lake Forest Park Custom Cedar Home Available May, 2020 - 3 Bedrooms, Pets OK! - If you are looking for your own NW paradise to call home, you just found it!

Custom designed and built by the homeowner in 1977, this cedar split level sits on a 10,000+ square foot lot offering incredible natural views out of every window. Surrounded by woods and vegetation, with a large yard, you will forget that you are conveniently located so close to the city.
The long driveway is perfect when entertaining, but you can park in the two car garage attached to house. Walk into the basement level from the garage and you can access the large rec room, laundry room or storage area. Sliding glass doors allow you direct access to the yard from the rec room.
The main level of the home consists of three bedrooms, two bathrooms, dining room, kitchen and living room. The kitchen has a handy built in desk, tons of cupboard space and stainless steel appliances. A pass through to the dining room and a pantry complete the usability factor of this popular room.
A gorgeous cedar fireplace mantel and shelves surround the wood burning fireplace in the living room. This room full of windows allows in tons of natural lights and the chance to enjoy the peaceful view.
Hardwood floors throughout the dining room, kitchen and hallway with wall to wall carpet in the rest of the house.
-12 month minimum lease required.
-All utilities are tenants responsibilities.
- Showings by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, please select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out.
- All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
- $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
- No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
- Security deposit of one months rent and last months rent required. The security deposit and last months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)
-Pet(s) considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent will apply. Pet screening via petscreening.com is required.
View entire listing here: www.mapleleafmgt.com - Available Rentals

(RLNE4003548)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2807 NE 183rd have any available units?
2807 NE 183rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest Park, WA.
What amenities does 2807 NE 183rd have?
Some of 2807 NE 183rd's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2807 NE 183rd currently offering any rent specials?
2807 NE 183rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2807 NE 183rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2807 NE 183rd is pet friendly.
Does 2807 NE 183rd offer parking?
Yes, 2807 NE 183rd offers parking.
Does 2807 NE 183rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2807 NE 183rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2807 NE 183rd have a pool?
No, 2807 NE 183rd does not have a pool.
Does 2807 NE 183rd have accessible units?
No, 2807 NE 183rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2807 NE 183rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2807 NE 183rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2807 NE 183rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2807 NE 183rd does not have units with air conditioning.
