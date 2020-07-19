20411 33rd AVE NE

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL, WELL-MAINTAINED, PRIVATE LAKE FOREST HOME FOR RENT W EASY COMMUTE! - *$2600/month rent; Available August 2019; 3/4 bed, 1.5 bath; Utilities not Included*

*Carport, 2 Flex Rooms, 2180 SF; Pets Allowed on Case by Case basis*

*First month's rent ($2600) and security deposit ($2600) due upon move in; 12 month lease preferred*

-Apply at http://www.davispropertymanagement.com/tenants/vacancies-and-application/



VIDEO OF HOME:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M1pvkmIVDsM



This spacious, well-maintained living space offers a great floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms in a quiet, cozy Lake Forest Park neighborhood. Beautiful hardwood floors or carpet and paint throughout. Enter to large living room and dining room with wood floors and nice fireplace providing great focal point. Kitchen is attached to this room and is nicely updated with new cabinets, wood block countertops, wood floors, country kitchen sink, custom lighting, and newer SS appliances. 2 main-level bedrooms are all quite large with spacious closets and wood floors. The home also has a downstairs area that has the laundry room, second living room as well as flex room/office and another potential bedroom. Large, private lot is nicely landscaped with lush foliage, privacy, many trees, large grass area, and big backyard patio. Carport for 2 cars attached to home. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis.



Home is located in an easy access, quiet neighborhood. A few blocks away are major bus lines, dining and entertainment options. Location of home provides a straightforward commute to Seattle and the Eastside while avoiding tolls! Area Schools are in close proximity to the home. These include:

-Lake Forest Park Elementary School

-Kellogg Middle School

-Shorecrest High School



There are also large parks, golf courses and varied entertainment nearby. These include:

-Lake Washington and Puget Sound access very close

-Saint Edward State Park, Hamlin Park, Big Finn Hill Park, Blyth Park, Hamlin Park

-Alderwood Mall, Downtown Edmonds, Green Lake

-Inglewood Golf Club, Sand Point CC, Lynnwood Golf Course, and Jackson Golf Course



This home has everything you could want and more! Email, Text, or Call today!



