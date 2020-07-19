All apartments in Lake Forest Park
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:30 PM

20411 33rd AVE NE

20411 33rd Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

20411 33rd Avenue Northeast, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155
Turtle Rock

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
BEAUTIFUL, WELL-MAINTAINED, PRIVATE LAKE FOREST HOME FOR RENT W EASY COMMUTE! - *$2600/month rent; Available August 2019; 3/4 bed, 1.5 bath; Utilities not Included*
*Carport, 2 Flex Rooms, 2180 SF; Pets Allowed on Case by Case basis*
*First month's rent ($2600) and security deposit ($2600) due upon move in; 12 month lease preferred*
-Apply at http://www.davispropertymanagement.com/tenants/vacancies-and-application/

VIDEO OF HOME:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M1pvkmIVDsM

This spacious, well-maintained living space offers a great floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms in a quiet, cozy Lake Forest Park neighborhood. Beautiful hardwood floors or carpet and paint throughout. Enter to large living room and dining room with wood floors and nice fireplace providing great focal point. Kitchen is attached to this room and is nicely updated with new cabinets, wood block countertops, wood floors, country kitchen sink, custom lighting, and newer SS appliances. 2 main-level bedrooms are all quite large with spacious closets and wood floors. The home also has a downstairs area that has the laundry room, second living room as well as flex room/office and another potential bedroom. Large, private lot is nicely landscaped with lush foliage, privacy, many trees, large grass area, and big backyard patio. Carport for 2 cars attached to home. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis.

Home is located in an easy access, quiet neighborhood. A few blocks away are major bus lines, dining and entertainment options. Location of home provides a straightforward commute to Seattle and the Eastside while avoiding tolls! Area Schools are in close proximity to the home. These include:
-Lake Forest Park Elementary School
-Kellogg Middle School
-Shorecrest High School

There are also large parks, golf courses and varied entertainment nearby. These include:
-Lake Washington and Puget Sound access very close
-Saint Edward State Park, Hamlin Park, Big Finn Hill Park, Blyth Park, Hamlin Park
-Alderwood Mall, Downtown Edmonds, Green Lake
-Inglewood Golf Club, Sand Point CC, Lynnwood Golf Course, and Jackson Golf Course

This home has everything you could want and more! Email, Text, or Call today!

(RLNE5005067)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20411 33rd AVE NE have any available units?
20411 33rd AVE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest Park, WA.
What amenities does 20411 33rd AVE NE have?
Some of 20411 33rd AVE NE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20411 33rd AVE NE currently offering any rent specials?
20411 33rd AVE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20411 33rd AVE NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 20411 33rd AVE NE is pet friendly.
Does 20411 33rd AVE NE offer parking?
Yes, 20411 33rd AVE NE offers parking.
Does 20411 33rd AVE NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20411 33rd AVE NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20411 33rd AVE NE have a pool?
No, 20411 33rd AVE NE does not have a pool.
Does 20411 33rd AVE NE have accessible units?
No, 20411 33rd AVE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 20411 33rd AVE NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 20411 33rd AVE NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20411 33rd AVE NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 20411 33rd AVE NE does not have units with air conditioning.
