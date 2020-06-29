14663 36th Avenue Northeast - 1

Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets playground

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground garage

Spectacular, High End, Brand New Townhome in convenient North Seattle/Lake Forest Park! 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths on second and third floors and full 2 car garage and 1 bedroom 1 bath on 1st floor. Wide open living spaces and beautiful kitchen with high end appliances and materials. Deck off living room area and half bath and pantry near kitchen/dining areas. The two bedrooms upstairs each have private bathroom suites. Master has walk in closet. Complex has playground area and is conveniently located near shopping, bus lines and eventually light rail.



See our website for rental criteria and for online application:

https:\\vmi.managebuilding.com



Contact for viewing or questions concerning the listing:



Jan Neutz, Property Manager

VMI Property Management

jneutz@vmipropertymanagement.com

206-463-4864 (voice)

206-550-2061 (voice or text)