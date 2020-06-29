All apartments in Lake Forest Park
Location

14663 36th Avenue Northeast, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155
Sheridan Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
playground
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Spectacular, High End, Brand New Townhome in convenient North Seattle/Lake Forest Park! 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths on second and third floors and full 2 car garage and 1 bedroom 1 bath on 1st floor. Wide open living spaces and beautiful kitchen with high end appliances and materials. Deck off living room area and half bath and pantry near kitchen/dining areas. The two bedrooms upstairs each have private bathroom suites. Master has walk in closet. Complex has playground area and is conveniently located near shopping, bus lines and eventually light rail.

See our website for rental criteria and for online application:
https:\\vmi.managebuilding.com

Contact for viewing or questions concerning the listing:

Jan Neutz, Property Manager
VMI Property Management
jneutz@vmipropertymanagement.com
206-463-4864 (voice)
206-550-2061 (voice or text)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14663 36th Avenue Northeast - 1 have any available units?
14663 36th Avenue Northeast - 1 has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14663 36th Avenue Northeast - 1 have?
Some of 14663 36th Avenue Northeast - 1's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14663 36th Avenue Northeast - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
14663 36th Avenue Northeast - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14663 36th Avenue Northeast - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 14663 36th Avenue Northeast - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest Park.
Does 14663 36th Avenue Northeast - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 14663 36th Avenue Northeast - 1 offers parking.
Does 14663 36th Avenue Northeast - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14663 36th Avenue Northeast - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14663 36th Avenue Northeast - 1 have a pool?
No, 14663 36th Avenue Northeast - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 14663 36th Avenue Northeast - 1 have accessible units?
No, 14663 36th Avenue Northeast - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 14663 36th Avenue Northeast - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 14663 36th Avenue Northeast - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14663 36th Avenue Northeast - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 14663 36th Avenue Northeast - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
