Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:50 PM

The Village at Union Mills

8146 Sweetbrier Ln SE · (888) 275-7308
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8146 Sweetbrier Ln SE, Lacey, WA 98513

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit C104 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,310

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 711 sqft

Unit A301 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 711 sqft

Unit H303 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 711 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit H102 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,497

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 936 sqft

Unit B102 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,571

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1012 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Village at Union Mills.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
oven
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
NEWLY RENOVATED UNITS!
The Village at Union Mills is the ultimate tranquil hideaway, with over nine acres of landscaped grounds and set next to a large green belt. Our peaceful country location allows you to break away from the hustle and bustle of the city and become part of the serene natural surroundings, without going too far. We are just a heartbeat away from everything that inspires local community culture, shopping & fine dining.

Our clubhouse includes a fitness center with state-of-the-art equipment, an elegant great room for entertaining and an outdoor pool and spa. Choose from our wide range of apartments and town homes that will compliment and enhance your lifestyle. Our luxurious interiors offer full-size washer & dryer, built-in microwave, with open floor plans that let you maximize your space. We are committed to the highest standards of service, professionalism, and efficiency. Life just got a little richer, at the Village at Union Mills. We are conveniently located ne

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $46 per applicant over 18 years old
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $300 admin fee, $50 amenity fee, $50 per vehicle sticker registration
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot.
Storage Details: Extra Storage: $45/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Village at Union Mills have any available units?
The Village at Union Mills has 8 units available starting at $1,310 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Lacey, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lacey Rent Report.
What amenities does The Village at Union Mills have?
Some of The Village at Union Mills's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Village at Union Mills currently offering any rent specials?
The Village at Union Mills is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Village at Union Mills pet-friendly?
Yes, The Village at Union Mills is pet friendly.
Does The Village at Union Mills offer parking?
Yes, The Village at Union Mills offers parking.
Does The Village at Union Mills have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Village at Union Mills offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Village at Union Mills have a pool?
Yes, The Village at Union Mills has a pool.
Does The Village at Union Mills have accessible units?
No, The Village at Union Mills does not have accessible units.
Does The Village at Union Mills have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Village at Union Mills has units with dishwashers.
