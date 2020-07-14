Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel hardwood floors w/d hookup oven Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr gym parking playground pool garage hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport

NEWLY RENOVATED UNITS!

The Village at Union Mills is the ultimate tranquil hideaway, with over nine acres of landscaped grounds and set next to a large green belt. Our peaceful country location allows you to break away from the hustle and bustle of the city and become part of the serene natural surroundings, without going too far. We are just a heartbeat away from everything that inspires local community culture, shopping & fine dining.



Our clubhouse includes a fitness center with state-of-the-art equipment, an elegant great room for entertaining and an outdoor pool and spa. Choose from our wide range of apartments and town homes that will compliment and enhance your lifestyle. Our luxurious interiors offer full-size washer & dryer, built-in microwave, with open floor plans that let you maximize your space. We are committed to the highest standards of service, professionalism, and efficiency. Life just got a little richer, at the Village at Union Mills. We are conveniently located ne