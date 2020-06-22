Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

5224 Ivy Hill Ln SE Available 07/08/20 Rambler - 2 bedroom/1.75 bath patio home - N. Thurston School District - 2 bedroom, 1.75 bath rambler. Spacious living room with several large windows, vaulted ceilings, skylights and fireplace. Kitchen includes range/oven, microwave, refrigerator & dishwasher. Master has full bath and walk-in closet. Second bedroom has 3/4 bath. Utility room with washer and dryer - owner does not maintain, repair or replace. Gas, forced air, hot water tank. 1361sq ft. built in 2000. No Pets and No smoking. Fenced back and side yard with patio very private pretty setting. 2 car garage. Front yard maintained with HOA. On city water and sewer. North Thurston School District: E:Lakes M:Komachin H:Timberline.



Call 360-357-8140 to schedule an appointment to view this home.



We do not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports.



Rental Qualifications: https://teamnwpm.com/rental-qualifications/



We use a third-party pet policy service, all applicants must create a tenant-only or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: https://teamnwpm.petscreening.com/



Other fees:

Re-key fee $75.00 payable upon approval

Pet screening $0 for no animals/$0 for Assistance Animals/$20 for first pet, $15 for second pet.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4022831)