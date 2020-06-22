All apartments in Lacey
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

5224 Ivy Hill Ln SE

5224 Ivy Hill Lane Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

5224 Ivy Hill Lane Southeast, Lacey, WA 98513

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
5224 Ivy Hill Ln SE Available 07/08/20 Rambler - 2 bedroom/1.75 bath patio home - N. Thurston School District - 2 bedroom, 1.75 bath rambler. Spacious living room with several large windows, vaulted ceilings, skylights and fireplace. Kitchen includes range/oven, microwave, refrigerator & dishwasher. Master has full bath and walk-in closet. Second bedroom has 3/4 bath. Utility room with washer and dryer - owner does not maintain, repair or replace. Gas, forced air, hot water tank. 1361sq ft. built in 2000. No Pets and No smoking. Fenced back and side yard with patio very private pretty setting. 2 car garage. Front yard maintained with HOA. On city water and sewer. North Thurston School District: E:Lakes M:Komachin H:Timberline.

Call 360-357-8140 to schedule an appointment to view this home.

We do not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports.

Rental Qualifications: https://teamnwpm.com/rental-qualifications/

We use a third-party pet policy service, all applicants must create a tenant-only or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: https://teamnwpm.petscreening.com/

Other fees:
Re-key fee $75.00 payable upon approval
Pet screening $0 for no animals/$0 for Assistance Animals/$20 for first pet, $15 for second pet.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4022831)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5224 Ivy Hill Ln SE have any available units?
5224 Ivy Hill Ln SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lacey, WA.
How much is rent in Lacey, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lacey Rent Report.
What amenities does 5224 Ivy Hill Ln SE have?
Some of 5224 Ivy Hill Ln SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5224 Ivy Hill Ln SE currently offering any rent specials?
5224 Ivy Hill Ln SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5224 Ivy Hill Ln SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5224 Ivy Hill Ln SE is pet friendly.
Does 5224 Ivy Hill Ln SE offer parking?
Yes, 5224 Ivy Hill Ln SE does offer parking.
Does 5224 Ivy Hill Ln SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5224 Ivy Hill Ln SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5224 Ivy Hill Ln SE have a pool?
No, 5224 Ivy Hill Ln SE does not have a pool.
Does 5224 Ivy Hill Ln SE have accessible units?
No, 5224 Ivy Hill Ln SE does not have accessible units.
Does 5224 Ivy Hill Ln SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5224 Ivy Hill Ln SE has units with dishwashers.
