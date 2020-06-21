Amenities

4540 Stonegate ST SE Available 07/06/20 Kensington Neighborhood - Desirable Kensington Neighborhood, Impresive open kitchen with granite tile and full granite back splash, Features all SS appliances, maple cabinets. Hardwood floors all down stairs, Upgraded custom mantel. White mill work and 6 panel doors, w/ upgraded carpet. Upstairs master has slab granite with walk-in shower double sink.Bonus room upstairs.All this and it is Located next to park.Low maintenance, w/front & rear Irreigation.Large back yard & patio fully fenced.Close to bus line - shopping & the Chehalis walking trail.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5823587)