Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

4540 Stonegate ST SE

4540 Stonegate Street Southeast · (360) 628-0000
Location

4540 Stonegate Street Southeast, Lacey, WA 98503

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4540 Stonegate ST SE · Avail. Jul 6

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1956 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
4540 Stonegate ST SE Available 07/06/20 Kensington Neighborhood - Desirable Kensington Neighborhood, Impresive open kitchen with granite tile and full granite back splash, Features all SS appliances, maple cabinets. Hardwood floors all down stairs, Upgraded custom mantel. White mill work and 6 panel doors, w/ upgraded carpet. Upstairs master has slab granite with walk-in shower double sink.Bonus room upstairs.All this and it is Located next to park.Low maintenance, w/front & rear Irreigation.Large back yard & patio fully fenced.Close to bus line - shopping & the Chehalis walking trail.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5823587)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4540 Stonegate ST SE have any available units?
4540 Stonegate ST SE has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lacey, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lacey Rent Report.
What amenities does 4540 Stonegate ST SE have?
Some of 4540 Stonegate ST SE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4540 Stonegate ST SE currently offering any rent specials?
4540 Stonegate ST SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4540 Stonegate ST SE pet-friendly?
No, 4540 Stonegate ST SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lacey.
Does 4540 Stonegate ST SE offer parking?
No, 4540 Stonegate ST SE does not offer parking.
Does 4540 Stonegate ST SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4540 Stonegate ST SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4540 Stonegate ST SE have a pool?
No, 4540 Stonegate ST SE does not have a pool.
Does 4540 Stonegate ST SE have accessible units?
No, 4540 Stonegate ST SE does not have accessible units.
Does 4540 Stonegate ST SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4540 Stonegate ST SE does not have units with dishwashers.
