Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:50 PM

65 Apartments for rent in Klahanie, WA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Klahanie renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
4447 248th Ln SE
4447 248th Lane Southeast, Klahanie, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1181 sqft
Fantastic 2bd, 2ba Condo Available in Klahanie Near Trails and Shops! - To schedule a tour directly, please click the following link: https://showdigs.
Results within 1 mile of Klahanie
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
North Issaquah
14 Units Available
Vue Issaquah
906 NE Lilac St, Issaquah, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,849
1323 sqft
Perfectly positioned in the heart of Issaquah Highlands. Contemporary apartments and townhomes with electric fireplaces, granite counters, soaking tubs and private outdoor living spaces. Residents' amenities include a community garden, swimming pool, lounge and playground.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
North Issaquah
21 Units Available
The Timbers At Issaquah Ridge
23425 SE Black Nugget Rd, Issaquah, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
1288 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious homes with in-unit laundry and nine-foot ceilings. Community includes a business center, basketball court, and hot tub. Run errands at Lake Sammamish Center. Easy access to I-90. Near Lake Sammamish State Park.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
10 Units Available
Boulder Creek
4425 Issaquah Pine Lake Rd SE, Sammamish, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,005
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,570
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1422 sqft
Pet-friendly community near Issaquah and I-90. Tenants enjoy gorgeous natural scenery and amenities like a swimming pool and fitness center with yoga studio. Units feature granite counters, fireplaces, and a patio or balcony.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
22914 SE 41st Place
22914 Southeast 41st Place, Sammamish, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2280 sqft
22914 SE 41st Place Available 07/01/20 Privacy and quiet single family house - This home features 3 Bedrooms and an office and large bonus room. Hardwood floors, gas stove, fireplace and skylight.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
North Issaquah
1 Unit Available
23399 SE 52nd St
23399 Southeast 52nd Street, Issaquah, WA
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
4290 sqft
23399 SE 52nd St Available 07/06/20 Amazing one-of-a-kind home you do not want to miss!! - We are pleased to present this elegant and spacious home with views of the Cascades.
Results within 5 miles of Klahanie
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
28 Units Available
Atlas Apartment Homes
1036 7th Ave NW, Issaquah, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,739
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,257
1162 sqft
Trending architecture a hallmark of this brand-new apartment community. Upscale amenities like stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Car charging available in garage. Community features include a pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Gilman
4 Units Available
Creekside
220 Newport Way SW, Issaquah, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
918 sqft
The sundeck, swimming pool, jacuzzi, and free WiFi make this community's amenities desirable. Inside, apartments feature oversized balconies, vinyl flooring and walk-in closets. Lake Sammamish Center also provides all the shopping and dining necessities.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 05:31pm
Greenwood Point
2 Units Available
Timberlake Park Apartments
4615 West Lake Sammamish Parkway Southeast, Issaquah, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,799
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Imagine living in our newest luxury apartment community in Issaquah, WA. Timberlake Park Apartments offers modern living in the great outdoors.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Gilman
3 Units Available
Vale Apartments
955 7th Avenue Northwest, Issaquah, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1139 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Vale Apartments in Issaquah. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
228 218th Pl SE
228 218th Place Southeast, Sammamish, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
3361 sqft
Luxury 4 BR Sammamish Home - Please use this link to schedule a tour: https://showmojo.com/l/035ade208e Located in the Pine Meadows neighborhood on a quiet cul-de-sac, this home features 4 bedrooms, 3.75 bath.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Vintage
1 Unit Available
594 241st Ln SE
594 241st Lane Southeast, Sammamish, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1094 sqft
Beautiful and Spacious Apartment for Rent - Property Id: 293317 Fabulous 2 bed, 2 bath Condo in CAMERAY! Centrally located in the heart of Sammamish! TOP FLOOR-END UNIT! Spacious kitchen w/ breakfast bar, pantry & lots of storage! Light & bright

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
21529 SE 28th Ln
21529 Southeast 28th Lane, Sammamish, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,999
2220 sqft
21529 SE 28th Ln Available 07/06/20 Near Pine Lake - Beautiful home close to Pine Lake! This home has an open kitchen/dining area/family. The family room has a wood burning FP and slider leading to the outside deck.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
1535 248th Avenue Se
1535 248th Avenue Southeast, Sammamish, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1250 sqft
- Single family home on 3.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
1555 248th Avenue Southeast
1555 248th Avenue Southeast, Sammamish, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1250 sqft
- Single family home on 3.
Results within 10 miles of Klahanie
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Northeast Bellevue
35 Units Available
Hyde Square
2030 155th Place NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,685
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,894
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1044 sqft
High-rise living with stunning views of the Manhattan skyline and the Empire State Building. Rooftop terrace, oversized windows, balconies, and self-controlled heating and A/C. On-site superintendent.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Overlake
13 Units Available
Onyx
4850 156th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,623
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
901 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Right next to Microsoft. Close to Highway 520, Nintendo of America, Cascadia Montessori School, Marymoor Park, Bellevue Golf Course, Sammamish Valley, Redmond Town Center. Amenities include 2 tennis courts, basketball court, heated pool, play area, 2 dry-cedar saunas, newly renovated interiors.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Downtown Redmond
6 Units Available
The Luke
8280 164th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,740
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,145
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
1039 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Southeast Redmond
12 Units Available
Evans Creek
6205 188th Ln NE, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,858
1424 sqft
Enjoy beautifully manicured grounds and gardens in a pet-friendly community featuring a concierge, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Luxurious units with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and washers and dryers. Right next to Sportsman Park.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
$
Downtown Redmond
6 Units Available
Milehouse
8300 160th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,768
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,828
1076 sqft
Close to Sammamish River Trail, The Stroll, Edge Skate Park, Redmond Town Center, Marymoor Park, Redmond Library, Trader Joe's. Amenities include a crossfit/yoga studio, movie theater with big-screen projector, dog-wash station, ski storage, electric charging stations, outdoor hot tub, bike storage.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:50pm
Northeast Bellevue
8 Units Available
Redmond Court
14629 NE 37th Pl, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,705
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,844
832 sqft
Close to Highway 520, Overlake Plaza, Highland Middle School, Interlake High, Microsoft Campus, 520 Hiking Trail. On the 221 and 242 bus routes. Pet-friendly apartments with in-unit laundry, rentable cabana, playground, outdoor spa, game room, and heated outdoor pool.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:50pm
$
Downtown Redmond
13 Units Available
Riverpark
15803 Bear Creek Pkwy, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,505
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,792
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,969
1197 sqft
Close to Sammamish River, Heron Rookery, Dudley Carter Park, Burke Gilman Trail, Marymoor Dog Park, Trader Joe's, QFC, Redmond Town Center, Highway 520, Redmond Transit Center. Pet-friendly apartments with kayak and bike rentals, indoor parking garage, island kitchens, theater room, outdoor hot tub.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 05:50pm
$
Downtown Redmond
13 Units Available
Veloce
8102 161st Ave NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,605
670 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,592
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1050 sqft
Close to Redmond Regional Library, Edge Skate Park, Downtown Central Park, Heron Rookery, Redmond Town Center, Trader Joe's, Sammamish River, Burke Gilman Trail, Redmond Transit Center, Redmond Elementary. Pet-friendly apartments with yoga studio, theater room, in-unit laundry, bike rentals.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 05:50pm
$
Downtown Redmond
6 Units Available
Old Town Lofts
16175 Cleveland St, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,555
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,687
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Across from Redmond Central Park. Resident clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Pet-friendly community has a dog park and package receiving services. Laundry area, stainless steel appliances, and spacious walk-in closets in every unit.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Klahanie, WA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Klahanie renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

