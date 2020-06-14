Apartment List
/
WA
/
maple valley
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:38 PM

26 Apartments for rent in Maple Valley, WA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Maple Valley renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and swe... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
7 Units Available
Ascend
26900 Southeast 242nd Avenue, Maple Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,506
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,942
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,082
1228 sqft
Community. Nature. Active living. Modern convenience. Welcome home to Ascend. Experience the best of Pacific Northwest living at the brand-new Ascend Maple Valley.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
22424 SE 244th St
22424 Southeast 244th Street, Maple Valley, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1990 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Fabulous home for rent in Maple Valley - Property Id: 295161 Welcome to this fabulous 3 bedrooms + den or 4th bedroom home in Maple Valley.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
23393 SE 248th St.
23393 Southeast 248th Street, Maple Valley, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1310 sqft
Desirable Belmont Woods - 23393 SE 248th St. Maple Valley, WA Picture perfect and exquisitely maintained 3br home is located in a quiet cul-de-sac.
Results within 10 miles of Maple Valley
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
28 Units Available
Atlas Apartment Homes
1036 7th Ave NW, Issaquah, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,739
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,257
1162 sqft
Trending architecture a hallmark of this brand-new apartment community. Upscale amenities like stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Car charging available in garage. Community features include a pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
9 Units Available
Knol Apartments
11239 Southeast 260th Street, Kent, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,429
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
840 sqft
Close To Everything, Yet Worlds Away!Everyday living is simplified at Knol Apartments. We are conveniently located within minutes of all major freeways, Sea-Tac International Airport, parks, shopping, theaters, restaurants and downtown Kent.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:26pm
13 Units Available
Pebble Cove
17600 134th Ave SE, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,459
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1107 sqft
Apartments feature open-plan kitchens, walk-in closets and private balconies with spectacular views of Fairwood. Fitness center, sports court and large outdoor swimming pool on-site. Located near to Squak Mountain and Highway 169.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
13 Units Available
CityZen Commons
10925 SE 259th St, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
855 sqft
Centrally located with access to local freeways, this community also offers a sparkling pool, reserved parking, and state-of-the-art fitness center. Inside, you'll enjoy the luxury of a formal dining area, hardwood floors, and spacious layouts.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
5 Units Available
The Lighthouse
10710 SE 256th St., Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfectly placed in Kent, Washington, the Lighthouse Apartments is located only minutes away from Kent Station and the infamous ShoWare Center where there is endless shopping and entertainment options.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
12 Units Available
Vibe
25220 109th Ct SE, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,365
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
868 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,021
1100 sqft
Nearby schools: Daniel Elementary, Kent-Meridian High, Scenic Hill Elementary, East Hill Elementary, Martin Sortun Elementary. Close to Clark Lake Park, US post office, East Kent Shopping Center, Sounder Commuter Train. Pet-friendly apartments with pool, fitness center, hot tub, playground, and night patrol.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Gilman
4 Units Available
Creekside
220 Newport Way SW, Issaquah, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
918 sqft
The sundeck, swimming pool, jacuzzi, and free WiFi make this community's amenities desirable. Inside, apartments feature oversized balconies, vinyl flooring and walk-in closets. Lake Sammamish Center also provides all the shopping and dining necessities.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
3 Units Available
Bryson Square
24006 108th Pl SE, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,379
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,988
1123 sqft
Bryson Square Apartments feature a beautiful weathered wood exterior with private balconies. Interiors are updated, and some apartments feature fireplaces for those cozy Washington evenings.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:44am
$
8 Units Available
The Row
25426 98th Ave S, Kent, WA
Studio
$1,105
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,280
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
800 sqft
The Row is a unique, rural community in the Puget Sound region. The one-, two- and three-bedroom units feature stunning Mt. Rainier views, patios, garbage disposals, dishwashers and bathtubs. This is a pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
4 Units Available
Valley Springs Apartments
15300 SE 155th Pl, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1196 sqft
Ideally located for easy access to Highway 169. Luxury apartments featuring maple wood kitchen cabinets and Roman tubs in a community with a playground and courtyard. Residents enjoy easy access to Cedar River trails.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Gilman
3 Units Available
Vale Apartments
955 7th Avenue Northwest, Issaquah, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1139 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Vale Apartments in Issaquah. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
4 Units Available
Meridian Garden
13101 SE 240th St, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,424
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
927 sqft
Cozy apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces and high-end appliances. Recreational amenities include a seasonal heated swimming pool and a 24-hour fitness center. Located within walking distance of several parks.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Cascade
1 Unit Available
The Becket
17333 121st Lane Southeast, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,005
1221 sqft
The Becket was designed with the renter in mind. Come visit our picturesque community with lush landscaping and amazing amenities.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 04:32pm
1 Unit Available
12442 South East 270th St -
12442 SE 270th St, Kent, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1376 sqft
Consider yourself home in this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath duplex! Complete with 1,376 sqft of open living space, vaulted ceilings, stainless steel appliances, wood floors, fireplace & large backyard.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
11723 SE 249th Street
11723 Southeast 249th Street, Kent, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2500 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Beautiful, unfurnished, 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom house property rental in Kent, WA. This house is near to and from public transportation stops/hub and YMCA.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
16915 166th Pl SE
16915 166th Place Southeast, Fairwood, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1940 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath in Woodside at McGarvey Park - Spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home located in Woodside at McGarvey Park.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
35311 172nd Ave SE U1
35311 172nd Avenue Southeast, Lake Holm, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
1700 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit U1 Available 06/15/20 Single Rooms - Property Id: 247876 Private room (unfurnished) with adjoining bathroom (shared) and large window that overlooks the front of the house.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
330 Chelan Ave NE
330 Chelan Avenue Northeast, Renton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1800 sqft
330 Chelan Ave NE Available 07/01/20 Cozy great 3 Beds/ 2.5 Baths Townhome in quiet but convenient Renton Highland neighborhood - Approx. 1800 sqft Townhome with 3 beds/2.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
17066 166th Pl SE
17066 166th Place Southeast, Fairwood, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
1905 sqft
17066 166th Pl SE Available 06/19/20 Charming Woodside home with curb appeal from the first glance! - *** House is Occupied Please respect the Tenant, it will not be ready to show before June 19th 2020*** This tall beautiful home in the Woodside

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:00pm
1 Unit Available
20232 SE 263rd Pl
20232 SE 263rd Pl, Kent, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,075
2311 sqft
Have you ever wanted to live in a brand new home? Now is your chance! Come live in this gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 04:32pm
1 Unit Available
22524 134th Plaza South East
22524 134th Pl SE, Kent, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
3640 sqft
Available two weeks from date of application approval! Super spacious home in Fern Crest Community. This home offers two master suites, plus two additional bedrooms, den and 3.5 bathrooms over 3,640 Sq Ft.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Maple Valley, WA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Maple Valley renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Maple Valley 1 BedroomsMaple Valley 2 BedroomsMaple Valley 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMaple Valley 3 BedroomsMaple Valley Apartments with Balcony
Maple Valley Apartments with GarageMaple Valley Apartments with GymMaple Valley Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMaple Valley Apartments with Parking
Maple Valley Apartments with PoolMaple Valley Apartments with Washer-DryerMaple Valley Dog Friendly ApartmentsMaple Valley Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAPort Orchard, WASnoqualmie, WAEnumclaw, WABonney Lake, WAMonroe, WABothell West, WA
Bryn Mawr-Skyway, WAMartha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WAMilton, WALakeland North, WAEdgewood, WADuPont, WAParkwood, WAPacific, WASteilacoom, WANorth Bend, WAKlahanie, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College