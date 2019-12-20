4254 258th Ave SE

Amenities

3BR/2+1BA Single Family House - Issaquah - This 3 bedroom, den(loft), 2.5 bath home is in immaculate condition. Listing was temporarily taken down for upgrades for new carpets throughout and new fence. Light and bright kitchen with open floor plan. Family room features gas fireplace and built-in book shelve. Spacious master bedroom with vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet and soaking tub. Formal living and dining room w/white millwork. Private, fully fenced backyard with large cedar deck backs to greenbelt. Other features include newer furnace, cedar siding, hardwood and Pergo flooring and Issaquah school district.



First and security deposit of equal rent amount. $40/adult application fees. Tenant pays all utilities and take care of yard. No smoking. Small pets acceptable with $300 nonrefundable pet fee. Please contact us to set up a time for a viewing, applications can be found at www.tagrealtywa.com.



(RLNE3432082)