Last updated December 20 2019 at 1:16 PM

4254 258th Ave SE

4254 258th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

4254 258th Avenue Southeast, Klahanie, WA 98029

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
3BR/2+1BA Single Family House - Issaquah - This 3 bedroom, den(loft), 2.5 bath home is in immaculate condition. Listing was temporarily taken down for upgrades for new carpets throughout and new fence. Light and bright kitchen with open floor plan. Family room features gas fireplace and built-in book shelve. Spacious master bedroom with vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet and soaking tub. Formal living and dining room w/white millwork. Private, fully fenced backyard with large cedar deck backs to greenbelt. Other features include newer furnace, cedar siding, hardwood and Pergo flooring and Issaquah school district.

First and security deposit of equal rent amount. $40/adult application fees. Tenant pays all utilities and take care of yard. No smoking. Small pets acceptable with $300 nonrefundable pet fee. Please contact us to set up a time for a viewing, applications can be found at www.tagrealtywa.com.

(RLNE3432082)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4254 258th Ave SE have any available units?
4254 258th Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Klahanie, WA.
What amenities does 4254 258th Ave SE have?
Some of 4254 258th Ave SE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4254 258th Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
4254 258th Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4254 258th Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4254 258th Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 4254 258th Ave SE offer parking?
No, 4254 258th Ave SE does not offer parking.
Does 4254 258th Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4254 258th Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4254 258th Ave SE have a pool?
Yes, 4254 258th Ave SE has a pool.
Does 4254 258th Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 4254 258th Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 4254 258th Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4254 258th Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4254 258th Ave SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4254 258th Ave SE does not have units with air conditioning.
